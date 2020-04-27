e-paper
Watching this father-son duo talk about financial terms may inspire you to pick up an economics book right now

Watching this father-son duo talk about financial terms may inspire you to pick up an economics book right now

This kid’s knowledge of financial jargon may make you feel ashamed about your own understanding of economics. But don’t worry, this video may help you brush up on your knowledge.

Apr 27, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Father-son duo, Kyren Gibson and Kyng Lyons Gibson, having a chat while sitting in a car.
Father-son duo, Kyren Gibson and Kyng Lyons Gibson, having a chat while sitting in a car. (Twitter/@Kyng_Kyren)
         

There is no one rule-book to parenting. Most people, when they have their little ones, try to provide them with a set of intangible tools that they can use later on in life to prosper personally as well as professionally. This dad is no exception to the rule; other than the fact that his A+ parenting tactics are making him go viral.

This just over two-minute-long clip was posted to Twitter on April 23. It shows the father-son duo, Kyren Gibson and Kyng Lyons Gibson, having a chat while sitting in a car. However, this isn’t just any conversation. In the video, viewers can see Kyren quizzing his son on financial lingo. Kyng, being no noob, answers his dad like a monetary wizard. Talk about being fiscally wise!

Most people understand the importance of being economically educated. This is one reason why the clip has gone viral.

It was also posted on Rex Chapman’s Twitter account. Captioned, “Economics, y’all. Get some. Teach your children well”, the post currently has almost 21,500 retweets and nearly 89,500 likes. The video itself has been watched more than 7.5 million times.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the video. One person said, “Yes teach that baby”. Whilst another wrote, “Rex! Can I hire that kid?”.

“Yesss brilliant kid and amazing dad,” read one comment on the thread.

Here are some other reactions to the recording:

Kyren has been having other interesting conversations about being a man, race, class, and gender struggles with the younger Gibson as well. Here is another video to warm your heart:

What a woke father-son pair! One can only aspire to be as real as this dad is with their children about things that really matter in society. Here is to hoping that Kyren gets a book deal so we can all learn how to be awesome parents like him!

