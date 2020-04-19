Woman tries to show ‘perfect handstand’ but her dog has other plans. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:25 IST

A video of a woman heading for that ‘perfect handstand’ would have been amazing and even somewhat motivating until a dog decided to walk in the scene and foil the attempt at fakery. The video of the pooch interrupting its human’s ‘work out’ has now left people in splits and all because it foils the fake plot behind that ‘handstand.’

In the video, a woman leans against the wall trying to do the posture perfectly. An elderly man is also seen sitting her on a chair reading a newspaper. The video is certainly awe-inspiring, until the four-legged fur ball enters the scene. In an instant it becomes clear that the woman is not leaning against the wall but lying on the floor and trying to record a fake handstand video.

The video is now viral and is being shared by many across various platforms. With millions of views, the clip is making people laugh out loud and there’s a chance it will leave you in splits too. The comments express varied reactions too.

While some jokingly called it a “spider dog,” others pointed how the elderly man in the video slowly rolls over after the ploy is exposed.

“Dad just rolls over like “dang dog messed it up again,” wrote a reddit user. “Spider-Dog,” joked another.

A few more observant redditors, however, claimed that they could identify the fake attempt long before the dog gave it away.

“The man’s movements and positioning really sell the illusion, except for the newspaper that seems to defy the law of gravity,” expressed a third. “Lighting gives it away long before the dog does,” wrote a fourth.

Could you understand that the woman is faking it or is it the dog that gave it away?