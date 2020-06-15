You may have heard of the Loch Ness monster. Now get ready to see the Loch Ness doggo

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:31 IST

Some of you may have heard of the Loch Ness monster. Scottish folklore describes it as a giant sea creature which inhabits waters close to the Scottish Highlands. The scientific community is yet to find proof for the existence of such an entity. However, here is a canine who may make you believe that it is the doggo version of the mythical being.

This almost 15-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on June 15. The post is captioned, “Rare footage of mythical Loch Ness doggo”.

The recording shows a white golden retriever, as identified by the original poster, running around in a field of tall grass. The doggo is almost submerged in the sea of green. Only some parts of the pooch’s body are visible as it gallops forward.

A few seconds into the film, the canine runs out of the grass field into a clearing. For a few moments, its magnificent body is fully visible to the camera. Then, the doggo runs away once again into the greenery.

Well, at least the viewers got one good shot of the mythical Loch Ness doggo before it descended into the deep depths of the field again.

Click To Expand

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘zoomies’, the post has received over 8,600 upvotes and over 50 appreciative comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this rare footage of the ‘mythical’ doggo. One person said, “He is loving life”. To which another person responded with, “I want to feel 1/10th of that joy”.

“It’s a majestic beast,” declared one Reddit user. While another individual wrote, “This is clearly a luck dragon”.

What are your thoughts on this rare mythical-looking doggo?

Also Read | Kosi the doggo proves that unicorns are real. Don’t believe us? Check it out yourself