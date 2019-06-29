Zoo treats gorillas and polar bears to ice lollies to beat the heat

To beat the rising heatwave gripping Europe, animals at a zoo were given cool and refreshing ice lollies. In the Czech Republic, where a new June temperature record was set this week, the gorillas and polar bears at Prague’s zoo kept cool by eating their own version of frozen treat.

Zookeepers presented the animals with big blocks of frozen water in a form that suits them, and with ingredients to suit their tastes.

Later, the zoo took to Facebook to share a few posts containing the images and video of the animals enjoying their ice lollies.

The gorillas had two blocks with a mixture of fruits inside, including pieces of orange, apple, pear, kiwi, carrot, pineapple and mango, hanging from ropes in their outdoor enclosure. The zoo’s eight Western lowland gorillas stuck to a clear hierarchy. Richard, the dominant male, had a chunk of ice for his own. The other seven shared one ice lolly among them all.

The three polar bears got an icy block each with fish as the main ingredient.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 10:45 IST