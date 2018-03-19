Jaipur airport to get new terminal seven times the size of T2, to be ready for use by 2022

Come 2022, the Jaipur International Airport will have a swanky new terminal, nearly seven times larger than the existing T2 terminal, with all the modern amenities.

Work for the Rs 1,400 crore project has been awarded and will commence by December 2018, a senior airport official said. This new terminal is scheduled to be completed in three years after work commencement.

“Work has been allocated for the new terminal that will merge with Terminal 2. This is apart from the ongoing renovation work at Terminal 1. At present, the area of Terminal 2 is 18,000 square metre while the new terminal will be spread over 1.25 lakh square metre,” Jaipur airport director J S Balhara said.

The project management consultant is Dorsch Consult (India) Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Germany-based Dorsch group.

“At present drawings are being prepared and the work should start by December 2018. The project is slated to be completed within three years,” Balhara said. “The new terminal will have world class modern amenities.”

At present, work is also underway for building new taxiways and parking aprons. Once the works are completed, it will enable landing of E-category “jumbo jet” planes. The Jaipur airport has also been designated for landing of flights that are diverted from New Delhi.

The passenger load at Jaipur airport has doubled in last five years thereby putting a severe strain on resources. Officials have cited it as one of the reasons for the drop in the rankings of Jaipur airport. At present, the terminal 2 airport handles about 11,000 passengers daily while its capacity is about 6,000 to 7,000.

Things are expected to ease by September this year when Terminal 1 is slated to become operational and the total conveyors on arrival side of Terminal 2 will go up to five from existing two.

At present, the Jaipur airport handles 67 flights daily out of which eight are international flights. In 2017-18, the Jaipur airport registered passenger traffic of 4.3 million by the end of February as against 3.8 million in 2016-17.

Balhara said the drop in the latest ASQ survey rankings of Jaipur airport was also due to services that are not in the control of the administration. “It also depends on the behaviour of customs and immigration,” he said. Jaipur airport was ranked number one last year but has slipped in the ranking this year.