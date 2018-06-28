Writ against adoption by foreigners

Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Bharatpur on Thursday filed a writ in a family court against adoption of five minor girls by foreigners from an orphanage in the city, raising question about adoptees security in alien countries.

The five girls, aged between three to six years, are currently lodged in a children’s home under the social justice and empowerment department in Bharatpur.

They have been adopted by couples from America, Spain and New Zealand after completing legal process of adoption. Three girls will go to Spain, one to New Zealand and one to America.

This is the first time that minor girls from Bharatpur are being adopted by couples from foreign countries.

Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA) claimed to have completed the adoption process and gave its consent to a family court for adoption.

But CWC and president of Maharaja Surajmal Foundation Jitendra Foujdar filed a writ against the adoption process.

CWC chairman Saroj Lohiya said though the Juvenile Justice (Care and protection of children) Act 2015 stipulates counselling of children before adoption by foreigners, the CARA did not follow the mandate.

The next hearing will be held in the family court on June 30, lawyer Bhagwat Singh said.

The court has asked the government to submit records of adopted children and living conditions of the adopted parents.

Union minister for women and child development Maneka Gandhi directed state’s deputy director of social justice and empowerment Mamta Singhal on June 20 to complete the process of children’s adoption.

Opposing the adoption, Singh said Indian children would find it difficult to adjust to a new culture and environment and there was no provision for their monitoring.

He said the girls could be exploited or killed and some such cases had been reported in the media.

Singh said he has submitted a report published by Hindustan Times about a 3-year-old girl from Karnataka being killed after adoption by foreigners.