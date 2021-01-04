e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Kerala HC cancels bail of youth booked under UAPA for alleged links with Maoists

Kerala HC cancels bail of youth booked under UAPA for alleged links with Maoists

fter cancelling his bail, the court directed Thwaha Fasal, 23, to surrender before the trial court.

kerala Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
File photo: Kerala High Court.
File photo: Kerala High Court.(PTI)
         

The Kerala High Court on Monday set aside a lower court order granting bail to a youth from Kozhikode in north Kerala who was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged links with Maoists.

After cancelling his bail, the court directed Thwaha Fasal, 23, to surrender before the trial court. But the court did not cancel the bail of another youth Allan Shuhaib, 19, who was arrested along with Fasal two years ago. Active workers of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) said their arrest had whipped up a controversy and later both were expelled from the party.

Also read: Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers’ leaders in seventh round of talks

Both were granted bail by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in last September after spending nine months in jail which was challenged by the NIA in the High Court. Arrested by the Kerala police in November 2019, later the case was handed over to the NIA and UAPA was slapped on them by the central agency.

A division bench comprising Justices A Hariprasad and K Haripal accepted the contention of the NIA that Fasal, a journalism student, was involved with activities of the banned outfit and cancelled his bail. But the court said it was not interfering with the bail of Shuhaib at the moment considering his age and different degree of involvement. The court has also directed the NIA court to complete the trial within a year. Last year, the NIA court, while granting bail to them, observed that mere possession of notices or pamphlets were not solid evidence to prove their involvement with Maoists.

tags
top news
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In