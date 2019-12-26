e-paper
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest

The announcement has come a day after Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa withdrew the ex-gratia amount of Rs10 lakh offered to each of the two men.

kolkata Updated: Dec 27, 2019 01:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that her party, the Trinamool Congress, will give Rs5 lakh each to the families of the two men killed in Karnataka’s Mangaluru during violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The announcement has come a day after Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa withdrew the ex-gratia amount of Rs10 lakh offered to each of the two men. “Trinamool Congress, despite being a poor party, will send a delegation of trade union leaders to Karnataka to help these families,” Banerjee announced at an anti CAA-rally in Kolkata on Thursday. “We will give Rs 5 lakh to each family,” she said.

“In Karnataka, the government has lost the support of the people and exists only on signboards. People are not with you. Conduct a poll and see it for yourself. People don’t have food, clothes and homes,” she said.

The Bengal unit of the BJP reacted to Mamata’s statements. “The railways have lost property worth Rs300 crore and Banerjee has not lodged any FIR against the culprits. She enjoys no mass support anymore,” said Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh.

