Resume Kolkata-London direct flights, Bengal CM urges union civil aviation ministry

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:55 IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the union civil aviation ministry to resume direct flights between Kolkata and London, more than a decade after they were discontinued.

“I have asked the chief secretary to send a letter to the union civil aviation ministry. We have been pursuing this for the last ten years. We want this service to resume as many people want to go to Europe,” Banerjee said on Tuesday.

Air India had started a direct flight between Kolkata and London in 2005. The services were, however, discontinued in September 2008 because of poor load factor. British airways, too, moved out of the sector in March 2009.

Direct flights resumed under the Vande Bharat Mission with the first one, carrying 14 passengers, landing in Kolkata on September 17.

“There is, however, a problem, I have been told. As passengers need to undergo a Covid test in London, it is taking time and flight seats are not getting filled up. If they (London authorities) can at least sanitise the plane, we can conduct rapid test of the passengers once they arrive in Kolkata. Covid patients would be shifted to safe house and hospitals. If we give these facilities, more passengers can come. We want the direct flight to continue as there is a huge demand,” Banerjee said.

Authorities said the Vande Bharat flights were leaving London for Kolkata every Wednesday and Saturday and the return flights were leaving Kolkata for Heathrow every Thursday and Sunday. The Vande Bharat services are expected to continue till October 24.

“Only two flights (under Vande Bharat) are operating every week. We want this to become permanent as Kolkata is a gateway to the northeast and there is a huge demand,” the chief minister added.