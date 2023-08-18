In today's chaotic world, both home and lifestyle need a personal designer's touch, who believes that the spaces we inhabit and the life we lead should harmoniously speak of our individuality. If you are looking for the perfect platter of ingenuity that intertwines homes with habits, ropes in rugs with routines and pairs palettes with passions, we got you sorted with some interior design and home decor tips. Tips on designing a new home and a new lifestyle (Photo by Max Rahubovskiy on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Uttamaditya, CEO and Founder of U & I Interiors, suggested the following tips on designing a new home and more importantly, a new lifestyle.

Home: A Personal Canvas

According to him, designing a new home is a meticulously bespoke process where the clients are advised to reflect on their identity and preferences when a blank architectural canvas is handed over as the goal is to create an ambiance that resonates with their personalities. He recommended -

Palette Talk: To transform the look and feel of a space, he emphasizes the power of colour. A well-thought-out colour scheme appropriate for the designated space can open conversations, trigger emotions and significantly elevate the ambiance.

To transform the look and feel of a space, he emphasizes the power of colour. A well-thought-out colour scheme appropriate for the designated space can open conversations, trigger emotions and significantly elevate the ambiance. Indulge In Personal Artifacts: Personal touches make a home truly yours. Displaying artifacts, family photos, paintings or anything that narrates your story adds to the warmth and familiarity of the space.

Life: Your Masterpiece

On the other hand, when it comes to designing lifestyles, Uttamaditya firmly asserted that it is about creating an itinerary that compliments your ideals and respects your limitations. He advised -

Space for Unwinding: In our whirlwind lives, moments of pause are often neglected. Dedicate a niche in your living space for 'me-time'. It could be a cozy reading corner, a mini garden or a zen den for meditation.

In our whirlwind lives, moments of pause are often neglected. Dedicate a niche in your living space for 'me-time'. It could be a cozy reading corner, a mini garden or a zen den for meditation. Discover a Hobby Home: A hobby not only fuels creativity but keeps you mentally elastic. Explore and experiment until you stumble upon an activity that gives you joy. Then make room for it – physically in your home and metaphorically in your life.

Uttamaditya concluded, “Good design is a living harmony and the key to unlocking life's potential. Designing a home, according to him, is not merely about decorating a space, but about tailoring an environment that inspires growth. Designing a lifestyle is about curating practices that help you become the best version of yourself. Live and design curiously. Seek beauty, find joy, celebrate diversity and most importantly, make room for yourself. After all, life, much like your home, is your personal canvas. Design it with love.”