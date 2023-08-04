Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Aug 04, 2023 10:56 PM IST

Fans crossing the line at gigs, influencers getting VIP treatment, Taylor Swift's new show idea, mustard-flavored Skittles, and an onscreen kiss getting applause.

This week, we’re

One guy threw his drink at Cardi B at a gig. She flung (above) her microphone at him in anger.
Fashion content creator Sakshi Sindwani has walked the ramp for multiple Indian designers.
Why not? Their fan bases have earned them front rows and showstopper spots at fashion shows. Cannes saw fit to open up the red-carpet to them. They’re getting VIP treatment for the clout they’ve built. Griping celebrities (You know who you are) are finally realising that they don’t have the monopoly on fame.

Taylor Swift reportedly met with Succession screenwriter Alice Birch to talk about a new show inspired by her exes.
Taylor Swift reportedly met with Succession screenwriter Alice Birch to talk about a new show inspired by her exes. Her dating history is rich and complicated, but everything she touches seems to strike gold. This may throw better shade than all her songs.

Mustard brand French’s is partnering with Skittles to make mustard-flavoured candy.
Mustard brand French’s is partnering with Skittles to make mustard-flavoured candy. Small batch. US only. It’s a better odd-collab than Tiffany jewellery X Nike (Eww!), Cheetos X Forever 21 (Unnecessarily smutty) or Fila X Chupa Chups (Just dull). We love a good mash-up.

Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra share an onscreen kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
To Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra who share an onscreen kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Cinema audiences have been cheering the move, and rightly so. It’s progressive and inclusive all at once!

