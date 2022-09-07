Aishwarya Rai exudes royalty at Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 trailer launch in black silk embroidered suit: See pics, video

The trailer and audio launch of the Mani Ratnam's ambitious and much-anticipated Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 saw many big names in attendance. The event took place last night in Chennai. The star-studded cast includes Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban. They arrived at the event dressed in traditional outfits. We especially loved Aishwarya's look for the special occasion, as the star exuded royalty in a black embellished suit set.

On Tuesday, the star cast and makers of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 attended the trailer and audio launch of the historical drama. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also present at the event. Pictures and videos of the star are doing rounds on social media. They show her dressed in a beauteous black-coloured silk suit set. The ensemble screamed elegance, and Aishwarya elevated the look by accessorising it with precious jewels. Keep scrolling to check out some snippets from the event. (Also Read: Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai, Princess Diana, Bella Hadid to Priyanka Chopra, 6 unforgettable moments on red carpet)

Aishwarya's black suit set features a kurta decked with gold embroidery, shimmering gota patti work, and diamantes embellished in intricate patterns. It comes with a round neckline, quarter-length sleeves, side slits, a long hem length and a fitted silhouette accentuating the star's frame.

Aishwarya teamed the kurta with matching pants and a brocade silk dupatta adorned with intricate embroidery, sequinned embellishments and intricate kadhai. The star elevated her traditional avatar with an emerald green layered necklace, matching bracelets, earrings and rings.

In the end, Aishwarya chose centre-parted open tresses, a dainty black bindi, berry-toned lip shade, black winged eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, sharp contouring and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam's film is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's iconic five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan. The first part will release on September 30 and marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's return to the big screen after over four years. The music of the film is composed by Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman.