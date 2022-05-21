Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai dons hot pink blazer and distressed jeans for casual date with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is having a gala time while attending the 75th edition of the annual Cannes Film Festival. Her husband, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, accompanied the actor this year. After making two back-to-back appearances on the red carpet, Aishwarya was snapped enjoying a casual outing with her family. Paparazzi clicked the trio in the French Riviera resort town, and they also posed for the cameras. While Aishwarya brought back the hot pink look for the occasion, Abhishek looked dapper in a casual pantsuit.

The colour pink has been Aishwarya Rai's go-to shade for this Cannes Film Festival. After making her first appearance in the hot pink Valentino suit and later in the Gaurav Gupta pale pink gown, Aishwarya chose another outfit in the same hue. She donned a hot pink blazer and distressed denim for the outing. Her fan accounts took to Instagram to post all the pictures. Scroll ahead to take a look. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai brings desi glam power at Cannes with pink gown by Indian designer)

Aishwarya's hot pink blazer has a double-breasted front with button-up details, raised shoulders, full sleeves, patch pockets, notch lapel collars and an oversized silhouette. The star teamed the jacket with high-waisted acid-washed denim jeans featuring distressed details and a loosely fitted silhouette.

In the end, Aishwarya chose minimal accessories to style the outfit. She opted for broad tinted sunglasses, multi-coloured strappy pumps and an embellished gold shoulder mini bag. Nude lip shade, glowing skin and blushed cheeks rounded it all off.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. (Instagram)

Abhishek accompanied Aishwarya in a navy suit set featuring a notch lapel oversized blazer and matching pants. He wore it with a striped round neck top, quirky yellow-framed glasses and chunky white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai is a regular at Cannes Film Festival and made her debut more than a decade ago. She will be next seen in director Mani Ratnam's next Tamil flick Ponniyin Selvan. Starring Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh, it is set to release on September 30 this year.