Alia Bhatt's minimal, glowy glam for Anant Ambani's engagement should inspire your New Year's party look: Details here

Alia Bhatt and her actor-husband, Ranbir Kapoor, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement celebrations in Mumbai recently. The star-studded event saw many big names in attendance. Alia chose an ice-blue kurta and sharara pants for the occasion. Several paparazzi pages posted snippets of her walking to the venue while holding Ranbir's hands, who donned a black embellished Nehru jacket, full-sleeve long kurta and straight-fit pants. Alia also posted a few clicks on her Instagram. Though we loved the ensemble, the actor's glam stole the show for us and should inspire your New Year's party glam too. Keep scrolling for more details. (Also Read | Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement: What Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor wore: All pics, videos)

Alia Bhatt's minimal and glowy look

On Friday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to drop pictures of her dazzling ice-blue look for Anant Ambani's engagement bash. The pictures show her dressed in a plunging-neck ethnic ensemble styled with a glowy and illuminated glam. The minimal makeup choice has been Alia's go-to with every look she dons and could also elevate your New Year's Day look. Check out the pictures and details on how to get the glam right below.

When it comes to makeup, the industry's newest mother is often seen pulling off the nude-makeup look. Alia Bhatt firmly believes in the 'less is more philosophy'. One look at her Instagram profile and you would agree with us. Even for this latest outing, Alia followed the same rules that all minimalists can get behind. Alia's glam features a nude mauve lip shade, shimmering blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, mascara on the lashes and side-parted blow-dried open tresses.

You can recreate Alia's glam by choosing a fluid foundation for a sheer finish rather than matte. Choose a base designed for coverage while also giving you a chance to enhance that natural skin glow. For the cheekbones, go for the barest touch of rouged shimmer and top it off with a dash of highlighter. In the end, make the eyes the focal point of the look with a generous hand of mascara, accentuated arches, and eye shadow matching the blush tone. A nude lip pencil and matching rose pink lip gloss will add the finishing touch.