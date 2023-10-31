Ananya Panday's 25th birthday celebrations in the Maldives turn glam in gorgeous backless beach dress. All pics inside

Ananya Panday travelled to the Maldives recently with her rumoured boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur, to celebrate her 25th birthday. The Dream Girl 2 actor slipped into a gorgeous maxi beach dress for the occasion and looked glamorous while enjoying a delicious beachside meal. Ananya also posted photos of the views around her resort, enjoying her birthday cake, a rainbow she spotted while flying over the island nation, and watching a performance by the locals. Scroll through to see what Ananya Panday posted on Instagram, and check out her birthday dress. Ananya Panday's 25th birthday celebrations with Aditya Roy Kapur. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday's birthday dress for celebrations in the Maldives

Ananya Panday celebrated her 25th birthday on October 30. The star travelled to the Maldives to ring in her special day. She shared the photos from the celebrations on the island nation with her fans on Instagram and captioned it, "25!!!!! Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine [heart emoji] thank you thank you thank youuuuuuuuuuuuu for all the love and good vibes [party hat smiley emoji] also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it's a sign." See the post below.

Ananya's beach dress comes in multiple shades, including orange, yellow, purple, black, pink, blue, and green hues. The ensemble features spaghetti straps, metallic hooks attached on the front, gathered detail on the bust, a pleated skirt, a plunging neckline, cut-outs on the waist, a full back-revealing design, a maxi-length hem, and a breezy silhouette-skimming her svelte frame.

Ananya teamed her birthday outfit with minimal accessories, including dainty silver earrings featuring star charms and rings. Lastly, she chose darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, blush on the cheeks, glossy nude lip shade, and glowing skin for the glam picks. Lightly-tousled and open wavy locks gave the finishing touches to Ananya's beach-ready look for her birthday.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday's post garnered love from her followers and celebrities. Ranveer Singh commented, "Stay blessed." Farah Khan wrote, "Happy birthday baby.. have the best year ever." Lisa Haydon called her 'So cute and so hot'.

