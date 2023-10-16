Ananya Panday, Lisa Haydon, Bipasha Basu and others turn showstoppers for Bibhu Mohapatra at Lakme Fashion Week: Watch

The Grand Finale of the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) saw Bibhu Mohapatra present his latest collection. The New York-based designer centred the theme of his show around the legendary muses of the House of Lakme, including Bipasha Basu, the current face of Lakme Ananya Panday, Lisa Haydon, Carol Maria Gracias, Simone Singh, Vipasha Agarwal, Alicia Kaur, Kirandeep Chahal, and Shimona Nath. he Day 5 finale show featured Bibhu Mohapatra's iconic signature pieces. Scroll through to see what these stars wore on the ramp. Ananya Panday, Lisa Haydon and Bipasha Basu walk the ramp for Bibhu Mohapatra at Lakme Fashion Week grand finale. (Instagram)

Bibhu Mohapatra's Grand Finale Show at Lakme Fashion Week

The official Instagram handles of Lakme Fashion Week and Fashion Design Council of India shared pictures and videos of the divas walking the ramp for Bibhu Mohapatra. While Ananya Panday looked sensational in a statement blouse, micro-mini shorts and printed blazer, Bipasha Basu strutted the ramp in a red cape-style gown. Meanwhile, Lisa stole the show in a pearl-white embellished ensemble. Meanwhile, Vipasha and Simone wore black embellished attires on the ramp.

What Ananya Panday, Bipasah Basu and Lisa Haydon wore?

Bibhu Mohapatra dressed Ananya Panday in a black blouse featuring a cowl plunging neckline, a relaxed silhouette and a cinched hem. Black micro-mini shorts featuring a bodycon fitting and a blazer adorned in shimmering sequin embellishments and a floral pattern in a cream shade completed her look for the ramp walk. She styled the outfit with a statement hair accessory, gold ribbon-tie stilettos, side-parted open wavy locks, glittery smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouge on the cheeks, and caramel lip shade.

Lisa Haydon stole the spotlight at the Lakme Fashion Week in a sleeveless blouse and a silk-satin skirt in a pearl-white shade. While the top has a plunging neckline reaching till her midriff, beaded embellishments, sequin work and a relaxed fitting, the bottoms feature a figure-skimming silhouette and side slits. Shimmering pink eyes, winged eyeliner, sleek pulled-back open locks, feathered brows, nude lips, and beaming highlighter rounded it off.

Lastly, Bipasha Basu walked for Bibhu Mohapatra in a deep red gown featuring a round neckline, heart-shaped embellishments under the bust, a cape-like train attached on the back, a pleated tulle skirt, and a flowy silhouette. She styled the ensemble with dangling earrings, a gold hair accessory, high heels, side-parted open locks, smoky gold eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, coral lip shade, and beaming highlighter.

