Ananya Panday beats summer heat with ‘flower power’ and her street style is love

The pastel-loving season is here and ensembles in candy-hued tones, pink puff-sleeved dresses, turquoise coats and lavender coordinating sets are setting the scene for an escapist approach with street style in summer fashion where Ananya Panday is no novice. Often the one to send the Internet into a meltdown with her love for colourful outfits, Ananya was once again seen beating the summer heat this Saturday with “flower power” and we are loving her street style.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of flamboyant pictures of hers in pops of pink and playful silhouette and her street style looked inspired from the beautiful flowers blooming around her in the sunny outdoors. The pictures featured Ananya donning an open-front knitted pink top that came with smocked cuffs and was teasingly binded together with buttons like paper clips.

Ananya teamed it with a pair of sky blue jeans from Only India which sported ripped hem and completed her attire with a pair of spotless white sneakers from Skechers India. Accessorising her look with a pair of heart-shaped earrings, Ananya was seen wearing a blue and white Yin Yang nailpaint which is the symbol of harmony, sense of balance and promotes a good state of physical and emotional health.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lip gloss, Ananya opted for dewy makeup as she sat on a staircase, soaking in the sun. Leaving her mid-parted silky tresses open down her shoulders, Ananya struck elegant poses for the camera in the backdrop of flowery bushes and we are in awe.

She simply captioned the pictures, “flower power (sic)” which soon broke the Internet with over 5 lakh likes while still going strong.

The Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.

