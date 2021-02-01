Back to black: Sara Ali Khan exudes royalty in velvet ethnic outfit, we love it

Winters call for regal velvet clothes and Sara Ali Khan is showing us the correct way to flaunt them. The Kedarnath actor is quite famous for her girl-next-door style and there is nothing that she cannot ace. Be it a beachcation or a trip to the mountains, she knows how to look good in any ensemble.

Sara’s recent pictures that she shared on her Instagram account shows the actor dressed in a gorgeous black velvet ensemble. Her attire that was by the brand Powder Pink India had a bandhgala button down kurta. The full-sleeved kurta was adorned with intricate embroidery on the neck and on the borders of the arms.

The 25-year-old teamed it with a pair of matching palazzo pants that had the same gold embroidery work on the border. Keeping the glam quotient intact, Sara completed the ensemble with a pair of golden mojaris that featured mirror work. The best part about the outfit was that the kurta had pockets, making it perfect for winters.

For her glam, Sara went the minimal route and was seen sporting a subtle eyeshadow with matching blush along with mascara-laden lashes and a nude lipstick. She also opted to go sans-accessories which was a great decision. The actor posted the images on her Instagram account with the caption, “Back to Black (sic).”

Check out some of the other looks that Sara shared with us recently and are perfect for the chilly weather:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the 2020 release Coolie No 1 which also featured Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Her upcoming projects include Atrangi Re in which the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter