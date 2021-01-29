Sara Ali Khan keeps cosy in hoodie and socks while dreaming of sarso ka saag
- Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from a shoot in which the actor can be seen braving the chilly weather in an oversized hoodie and a pair of knee-length socks. Sara's entire outfit is worth ₹11k.
Winter fashion generally consists of layers and layers of cosy and comfortable clothes which not necessarily always look great together. However, that is not the case with Sara Ali Khan. The actor who is also known for her sartorial sense apart from her acting skills has a winter fashion sense that is perfect for lounging at home and can also be worn to brunch with friends.
Sara recently shared a couple of images from a shoot that shows the actor looking fierce in her outfit. She braved the chilly weather in a winter wear must have aka a cosy oversized hoodie. For the shoot, the 25-year-old wore a sherpa hoodie. The white hoodie also featured two in-line pockets making it the perfect outfit for winters.
The Simmba actor treated the oversized hoodie as a mini dress and we totally second that decision. She teamed it with only a pair of smoke knit socks. The knee-length socks had a quirky weave that gave it that extra pizzazz. For the look, Sara even kept her glam minimal and looked radiant with mascara-laden lashes, kohl-clad eyes and a nude lip.
She also left her middle-parted straight hair down and we are a fan of this look. The actor shared the images on her Instagram account with her statement style of poetry as the caption. It read, “Sweater Days and Winter Haze. Sarso Ka Saag and Golden Rays (sic).” Sara rhymed all the winter essentials in her caption.
If you would also like to recreate this look, we have some news for you. Sara’s outfit is by the brand, Smoke Wear. The Cozy Sherpa Hoodie is worth ₹9,500 and the Smoke Knit Socks will cost you ₹999. In total, Sara’s ensemble is worth ₹10,500.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the 2020 release Coolie No 1 that also starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role. She is currently shooting for her upcoming film Atrangi Re in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
