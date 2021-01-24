Sara Ali Khan in ₹4k midriff-flaunting monokini is beachwear goals in Maldives
- The fashionista and fitness freak Sara Ali Khan has been sharing some picturesque views from the Maldives and serving us with bookmark-worthy holiday fashion. Her latest pictures in a sustainable monokini are no different.
Be it a quirky look or an ethnic outfit, Sara Ali Khan knows how to slay in every ensemble. Often we have seen the Simmba actor dressed in a stunning Indian outfit but now she is giving us holiday fashion goals with her Maldives vacation pictures. Sara is currently in the celebrity-favourite holiday destination along with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
The 25-year-old has been sharing some beautiful images of sunsets, clear water and white sand from her vacation and taking us along with her virtually. Sara’s fans have even been bookmarking her fabulous outfits that she has donned till now in the Maldives, especially her bikinis and monokinis. The latest look that made headlines was the midriff-flaunting monokini, that she flaunted her enviable curves in.
Sara took to her Instagram account and shared multiple images of herself in a blue floral print one-piece bikini. The swimsuit featured a tie detail in the front and cut out details in the midriff area. The best part about this hand-printed swimsuit was that it was made from sustainable eco-friendly fabrics. She teamed the look with a pair of red reflectors and shared the images with the caption, “Sky above, Sand below Live in the moment- Go with the flow (sic).”
If you would also like to wear this monokini to your next beachcation, we have some news for you. The Veni Vedi Amavi monokini is by designer Esha Lal and will cost you ₹4,200.
Sara has been sharing a lot of pictures from the Maldives and her one-shoulder thigh-slit dress was our favourite pick. Check out some of the other beachwear that Sara was seen sporting:
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for her film Atrangi Re. It also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.
