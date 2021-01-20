Sara Ali Khan in ₹53k bikini is all about vintage fashion in Maldives
- Sara Ali Khan is the latest celebrity to visit the Maldives and have a gala time. The actor is also giving us major holiday fashion goals in her beachwear.
After Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff made us crave for a vacation with their holiday pictures from the Maldives, it is now Sara Ali Khan who is all set to share serene views from the land of white sand and clear water. The Simmba actor is the latest diva to visit the celebrity-favourite vacation spot.
Sara, recently took to her Instagram account and shared images of herself wearing a gorgeous bikini with a picturesque sunset in the backdrop. The stunning set of pictures showed the 25-year-old in a fabulous bikini set and sarong with a quirky print. The comfy high-waisted bikini featured a scoop neck and the high-waisted bottom gave it a vintage feel.
Sara teamed the spaghetti strap bikini with a long sarong featuring a matching print. She draped it on her waist by tying a knot to it and looked absolutely stunning. The actor opted to go sans-accessories for her dip and was seen sporting a wet hair look that gave a sultry feel to the whole ensemble. Sara shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose (sic)."
The quirky bikini and sarong were by the Indian designer duo Shiva and Naresh. To add this set to your wardrobe, you will have to spend ₹15,950 for the high-waisted bikini and another ₹36,950 for the Kurt Yang Yong Eyelet Paneyo. Sara's entire outfit is worth ₹52,900.
These images make us want to drop everything and leave for a vacation right now.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She is currently shooting for Atrangi Re in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
