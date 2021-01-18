Sara Ali Khan in leather skirt, jacket and knee-boots is ultimate biker chick

If the Bollywood divas are teaching us anything right now, it is how to stay cosy and brave the winter season while still looking fabulous. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and Deepika Padukone have given us a lot of winterwear inspiration in the past. Now, Sara Ali Khan is showing us how to make our fashion game badass during a weather dip.

Sara's latest pictures featuring an all-black leather look makes us feel that she is the ultimate biker chick and her layering game just shows that she can face the chilly weather with ease. For the photoshoot, the Simmba actor donned a basic black bodycon turtle neck top. She teamed it with a mini black leather skirt that featured a front slit.

To complete the biker chick attire, Sara wore a black leather jacket over it and looked absolutely stunning. That was not all, to top off her look, the actor opted for knee-length boots and brought the whole look together and added extra oomph to it. Even her glam was on the same tunes.

Sara looked fierce as she posed with subtle eyeshadow teamed with mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and pink lipstick. She left her middle-parted hair down. The 25-year-old shared the images with her fans on Instagram and captioned them, "Defy, electrify, amplify (sic)."

Check out some of the other sartorial moments of Sara where she amazed us:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the 2020 release Coolie No 1. The film that was directed by David Dhawan released on December 25 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. It also had Varun Dhawan in the lead role. She is currently shooting for her film Atrangi Re in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

