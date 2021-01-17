Khushi Kapoor's Delhi winter look is all about crop sweaters and golden hour

Delhi is famous for its sardi and can you guess who is enjoying it at the moment? It is none other than Khushi Kapoor. The younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor is currently in the national capital and has been sharing snippets from her trip with her fans on social media. However, her followers could not help but notice that Khushi has decoded the way to stay cosy while looking fantastic.

The 20-year-old has shared a lot of pictures of herself soaking in the sun and enjoying the chilly weather. The latest post by Khushi proves that her layering game is strong. The images that were captioned, "Delhi Spam (sic)," shows the stunner sitting on the stairs of a store and posing.

For her outing, she opted to wear a blue crop sweater with intricate embroidery and teamed it with a matching jacket. To complete the ensemble, Khushi wore a pair of wide-legged pants and chunky sneakers.

Another set of images that she shared, shows Khushi inside her hotel room looking glamorous as the sunlight falls on her. For the photos, she opted to wear a white crop top which she paired with a crop lilac sweater. The knitwear featured fax fur on the neck and a tie detail in the front. She completed the look with a pair of denims and captioned the images, "Golden hour (sic)."

She also posted pictures with her BFF Muskan Chanana. The two, in fact, twinned in white sweater which was teamed with a pair of blue jeans and Khushi captioned this post, "this was not planned (sic)." She looked radiant as she glammed up the look with a subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and a glossy lip.

Don't you like her winter looks? We are surely taking notes.

