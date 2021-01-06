Khushi Kapoor or Janhvi Kapoor: Which Kapoor sister wore the scarf top better?

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 20:34 IST

Late actor and Bollywood icon Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter may be far from her Bollywood debut, but like most starkids, Khushi Kapoor has also managed to garner quite a following for herself on her Instagram, winning over her 241k followers by giving them sneak peaks into her life, wardrobe and more. Khushi and Janhvi are to the Kapoors what Kendall and Kylie Jenner are to the Kardashians, and the sisters duo did have all eyes on them when they first appeared publicly, all grown up. So it is only natural that when Khushi made her Instagram public, she drove fans into a frenzy with practically every post going viral. 20-year-old Khushi, who reportedly spent her New Year’s vacationing with sister, Janhvi Kapoor and Janhvi’s boyfriend, Kartik Aaryan in Goa, shared photos of herself looking very chic as she soaked in the sun in a scarf top and loose pants. Khushi posed against a grey wall in the printed scarf top with purple and orange patterns, which she matched with beige pants, she accessorized her look with rose-tinted frames, a sling bag, multiple chains in her neck, bands stacked on her wrist, minimal dewy make-up and a pink French manicure. She captioned the post, “Holiday in the sun.”

Khushi’s Instagram offers an insight into the star kids high octane fashion sensibilities, and the younger Kapoor daughter, who is still pursuing her studies in New York often shares photos of herself sporting different make-up looks, outfits and more. Interestingly, Khushi isn’t the first Kapoor sister to have worn the scarf top and absolutely nailed the style, not too long ago Janhvi was also spotted wearing a mint green floral scarf top with solid mint green pants. Janhvi also went for minimal make-up, open hair and delicate chains and sea shell adorned her neck. She went for hoops for her ears and white sneakers to complete the look.

While Janhvi’s scarf top is an actual top, Khushi’s version looks like it is fashioned out of an actual scarf, and this is quite easy to do. All you have to do is take a large square scarf, fold it down the middle so that you get a triangle, then all you have to do is make sure the middle pointy edge points downwards and the other two ends can be used to fasten the top in place. So which Kapoor sister do you think pulled off the scarf top look better?

