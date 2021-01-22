Sara Ali Khan is a vision to behold in 13k spaghetti strap dress in Maldives

The Maldives has had a lot of visitors from Bollywood lately and the recent actor to visit the serene land of white sand and clear water is Sara Ali Khan. The Simmba actor has gone to the Maldives for a vacation with her favourite company of all time aka her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

Just like the other divas, Sara has also been sharing snippets from her vacation and giving us glimpses of the picturesque sunsets, her delicious meals and showcasing her holiday fashion, which we can’t help but bookmark for our next trip. The latest images that the 25-year-old shared show her chilling in a stunning quirky print maxi dress.

The spaghetti strap dress also featured a deep V-neck. The multicoloured dress was adorned with floral printed motifs and tiered details. Sara accessorised her look with a couple of delicate gold necklaces and glammed up a bit with kohled eyes and a nude pink lipstick. The actor looked radiant as she left her hair down.

Sara posted a gorgeous image of herself with her family enjoying together in the Maldives with her statement style of poetry as the caption. It read, “Nights like these Find us a pod- we’re the peas With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas Because as they say the best things come in threes (sic).” She also shared an image of herself with a delicious looking cake in her hand.

Sara Ali Khan enjoys cake(Instagram story/saraalikhan95)

Coming back to the maxi dress, if you are a fan of her outfit as well, let us tell you a little more about it. The dress is from the shelves of the designer Pallavi Singhee and to add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹13,440.

Sara Ali Khans dress is worth ₹13,440.(azafashions.com)

Sara recently shared another set of images from the Maldives in which the actor looked absolutely fabulous while flaunting her enviable curves in a bikini.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for her upcoming film Atrangi Re in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter