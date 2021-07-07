Bella Hadid in vintage black and white Jean Paul Gaultier gown makes heads turn at Cannes 2021

Cannes film festival made a comeback with its 74th edition, after getting cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus. The Cannes 2021 red carpet kicked off in style as the biggest names in the industry made an appearance in the most stylish and breathtaking ensembles. Supermodel Bella Hadid also arrived on the red carpet today and delivered, quite possibly, one of her greatest fashion moments ever.

Bella Hadid embraced Old Hollywood glamour for her appearance at the film festival taking place in the resort town on the French Riviera. The 24-year-old model stepped out in a vintage white column gown by Jean Paul Gaultier to attend the French festival's opening ceremony and Annette premiere. The glamorous ensemble featured a dramatic black sheer train, which covered the Cannes red carpet and a halter neckline in the same black fabric.

Bella's Jean Paul Gaultier atelier gown is a custom dress inspired by a look from the Gaultier Paris Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2002 collection. It was originally displayed on the runway by the iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell in Paris.

The custom-made dress featured backless detailing, along with a bodycon silhouette. Along with the attached sheer black train, the white gown also featured a floor-sweeping hemline. Bella wore her hair up in an elegant bun that was sleek and parted in the middle.

Bella chose Chopard jewellery to accessorise her vintage look, including white gold earrings with two pear-shaped diamonds. Additionally, she wore two rings from Chopard. One featured a marquise-cut diamond, and another had a heart-shaped ruby. She rounded off her look with pointed black stilettos.

Jean Paul Gaultier introduced Bella's look on Instagram, after which the supermodel took to the comments section to thank the designer for the opportunity. She wrote, "I love you so much. Thank you for this opportunity. The JPG atelier never cease to amaze me. I am so lucky and so blessed by you."

Other big names that attended Cannes today were Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Helen Mirren, Avec Angele, Andie MacDowell, Jodie Foster, Kat Graham, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

