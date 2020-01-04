Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday: Actors redefine the art of corsetry.

fashion-and-trends

Inner wear worn as outer wear is nothing new. The 90s inspired boudoir chic has got mainstream in Bollywood with actors sporting corset belts and bustiers for their outings.

Deepika Padukone layered her oversized Jacquemus shirt with a Dolce & Gabbana corset and added spunk to the ensemble with a pair of kicky bow heels from ZARA. Ananya Panday was seen enveloping her white day dress with a mesh belt and Esha Gupta cinched her white shirt with a denim bustier. Not long ago, Shraddha Kapoor was seen cinching her collared shirt dress with a matching corset belt.

Designer Nachiket Barve observes, “The inner wear masquerading as outer wear has voyeuristic undertones. The social media has blurred the line between what’s private and what’s public. In a world where there’s a sensory overload of imagery, unfortunately good clothes don’t cut it anymore. We are also questioning the paradigm of beauty and embracing the idea of mixing chic with grunge. The slight undertones of conceal and reveal makes Deepika’s look stand out. Having said that, the trend has to do something for your body type, and you have to have a certain sass to pull it off.”

The fact that a corset belt can be employed in multiple ways makes it a staple for stylists. Designer Monisha Jaising says, “Even in 2020, I see something like the ubiquitous corset belt quite relevant as it flatters an ensemble, if worn correctly. It’s a versatile piece and could be worn in so many ways and gives one the freedom to mix and match.”

Bella Hadid, Shraddha Kapoor, Esha Gupta sport corsets. ( Instagram )

The likes of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have put the ’90s reverse layering on the map. Think Rachel Green in Friends layering a slip on a T-shirt and you get the drift. Stylist Isha Bhansali hails it as a youthful trend, which also radiates the perfect vibe for a music fest outing. “Earlier the styling story was about how to style a white shirt differently, but today it’s about how to recontextualise the bustier. If you don’t want to show your cleavage and midriff, this makes for a fun and playful layering option,” says Isha.

