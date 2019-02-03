Valentine’s Day 2019: Tell your significant other you love them with these Dolce & Gabbana sneakers

Say it with flowers, a box of chocolates, plush toys and now even these customisable sneakers from Dolce & Gabbana. The world-renowned brand, through their #DGYourself edition of customisable sneakers, allows lovers and prospective couples to say it with a shoe. It’s revolutionary, stylish, besides who doesn’t love some comfort in their style?

You can know more about this from D&G’s Instagram feed or their official website. One can choose their favourite designs from three exclusive ones available in the Valentine’s Special collection and get them painted by the artisans at D&G. You can personalise your sneaker by adding the name of your loved one inside the heart. Is there a better way to celebrate love than with these sneakers - you tell the person you love that their comfort matters to you over everything else.

Having said that, you can be your own valentine too and gift these to yourself instead! After all, self-love is first.

While the customisable sneakers are not a new addition to their repertoire of designs, it’s definitely worth your time. Over and above the V-day sneaker collection, one can choose from patches, symbols, writings and much more. Additionally, the customisation can also be done on a Milano and a Marcello in suede or a Marcello in velvet. That’s a party for all fashion lovers!

Did you know? Valentine’s Day that got its name from Saint Valentine or San Valentino (in Italian) and he was officially known as Saint Valentine of Rome? Dolce & Gabbana too is an Italian brand, as many would know. Lovely coincidence, isn’t it?

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 13:11 IST