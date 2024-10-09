Best clothing brands for men at Myntra: Shop Rare Rabbit, Allen Solly, and much more

As the trends of fashion evolve, stylish collections not only favour women’s attire but also feature the best clothing brands for men. Many smart attire choices are available for every man to cater to his cool looks. Whether you are heading for a celebration or to your daily professional place, there is an ideal men’s costume that suits the place you visit. Men’s stylings are no longer restricted to a casual T-shirt, a festive kurta or a formal shirt. They are extended to diverse categories like sweatshirts, formal shirts, blazers & suits, sherwanis, trousers, jeans, active wear and many others. Branded

However, picking men’s favourite choices from the wide varities is crucial. Choosing the best clothing brands for men that don’t compromise on quality and style requires an ultimate focus. To ease your search, Myntra offers you diverse men’s clothing brands and their top picks. Explore from sophisticated brands like Allen Solly and Rare Rabbit to other top brands like Levi’s U.S. Polo Assn., and many others. Shop now for your men’s collections with a minimum of 50% off at Myntra!

Best Clothing Brands for Men - Unique Collections

With a wide range of men’s clothing available, check out your unique pieces on Myntra. Start exploring the best clothing brands for men right here, right now. Make your shopping spree guilt-free with a discount starting from 50% in this Myntra fashion festival sale.

Get ready for your office in a formal look with Allen Solly’s button-down collar formal shirt. This pick is one of the best clothing brands for men in Myntra. Featuring a solid and clean look in a formal colour, this shirt is ideal for your business meet or formal presentations. In addition, its slim-fit finish elevates your formal attire. This fit also gives you comfortable wear without being too loose or tight. As it is made of pure cotton material, it gives perfect breathability and lets you stay free from sweat. Thus, you can wear it the whole day at your workplace. Its button-down collar and long regular sleeves add more standard to this shirt.

Brand Allen Solly Good To Pair With Formal pants, pleated trousers made of cotton and wool blend fabric Odd Matching Jeans and shorts Suitable Footwear Formal leather loafers Ideal Occasion Everyday office wear and business gatherings Washing Care Machine wash

Make your presence more cool and classic with this casual shirt from one of the best clothing brands for men. Made of polyester material, this shirt makes your casual outings more blissful. The attractive feature of this casual shirt is its regular fit which gives a relaxed look wherever you go. Also, this fit is suitable for men with different body shapes. Its self-design finish makes it a cosy wear suitable for your family outings or an informal day at your workplace. In addition, the spread collar of this shirt helps you style the way you prefer. With the curved hem, you can leave this shirt tucked out for a casual look.

Brand Campus Sutra Good To Pair With Slim-fit chinos or casual trousers Odd Matching Jeans and pleated formal pants Suitable Footwear Slip-on sneakers or Suede Loafers Ideal Occasion Informal outings or dinners Washing Care Machine wash

One of the best clothing brands for men that offers you this more casual T-shirt is Urbano Fashion. It is made of super combed cotton that allows you to wear this T-shirt for a longer time, irrespective of the place you visit. Whether you are for lunch with your loved ones, to a family outing or hanging on with your friends around, this T-shirt makes a perfect choice. Its slim fit stitch gives you a snug fit on wearing without being too loose to wear all day. Also, you can style diversely with its long sleeves. Either leave the sleeves long till your wrist or crush them up for a stylish look.

Brand Urbano Fashion Good To Pair With Jeans Odd Matching Pleated formal pants or wool trousers and blazers Suitable Footwear Plain or designed sneakers, Sandals with velcro straps Ideal Occasion Casual outings Washing Care Machine wash

Accompany your morning jogs, travel or friends' outings with this hooded sweatshirt from one of the best clothing brands for men, Here & Now. This sweatshirt features a cotton fabric that keeps you cool all day. Thus, you can effectively accompany this T-shirt for your intense jogging times. The presence of a hood adds extra style to this sweatshirt, even while using it or leaving it to hang below your neck. You can efficiently adjust the fit of the hood with a zip closure and drawstrings. Its long sleeves with elasticised hem make this sweatshirt a cool-looking choice for every man.

Brand Here & Now Good To Pair With Jeans and shorts Odd Matching Pleated formal pants or wool trousers Suitable Footwear Sports sneakers Ideal Occasion Winter morning walks with the hood on and casual outings with the hood off Washing Care Machine wash

Are you a cool boss in your workplace? Make your attire cooler with this blazer from one of the best clothing brands for men that goes well with any dress shirt or round-collar solid T-shirt. The blend of the polyester fabric and viscose rayon gives this blazer a luxurious look. Its notched lapel collar adds a vintage touch to this blazer making this a must-have clothing in every men’s wardrobe. With slim-fit stitch and single-breasted design makes your wear more comfortable without being too tight or loose. When layered on a shirt, the double-vented hem at the back gives you a cosy wear all day. In addition, the presence of two pockets and a hidden pocket makes this blazer more functional to hold your smartphones, pen or other small official things within.

Brand Invictus Good To Pair With Formal pants and pleated trousers for a formal look. Jeans or chinos for a semi-formal look. Odd Matching Shorts or trackpants Suitable Footwear Polished leather loafers Ideal Occasion Everyday office wear or outdoor business meet Washing Care Dry clean

Want to standardise your collection by getting a quality outfit from one of the best clothing brands for men? Then, Louis Philippe will be the best choice. Try out these branded formal trousers to elevate your office attire. As it gives you a blended fabric combination of polyester and viscose rayon, it remains soft and cosy on your skin all day. Also, this fabric exhibits a clean and uniform finish that complements well with your formal shirt. Featuring a pleated style, it is comfortable to wear all day. The two side pockets and back pockets are spacious to hold your smartphones, wallet, keys and other small items. Lastly, the dual closure with button and zipper enhances its functionality.

Brand Louis Phillipe Good To Pair With Formal and clean-looking shirts or dress shirts Odd Matching T-shirts or kurtas Suitable Footwear Polished leather loafers that match the belt colour Ideal Occasion Everyday office wear or outdoor business meet Washing Care Machine wash

Brand Highlander Good To Pair With T-shirts and casual shirts Odd Matching Ethnic wear and formal shirts Suitable Footwear Sneakers or sandals Ideal Occasion Casual outings Washing Care Machine wash

Chill out with your friends and family with a stylish and comfortable choice of these stretchable jeans. Coming from one of the best clothing brands for men, it gives you a tapered fit, making its wear more classic when paired with a charming T-shirt. Also, these jeans are made of a thoughtful blend of fabric like cotton, polyester and elastane. This ideal combination of fabrics gives the jeans a stretchable finish. Also, its stretchability doesn’t restrict your knees and thighs while sitting. Its mid-rise fit, along with the belt loops, supports a fine fit on your waist.

Are you searching for the best clothing brands for men to get your ideal festive wear? Then, try out Jompers’ kurta that goes well with your celebration or traditional ceremonies. With the embellishments of embroidery and sequins, this kurta gives you a dazzling look on your special occasion. Its mandarin collar with long sleeves enhances your charming attire amidst the festive gatherings. Also, this kurta is made of cotton fabric, so you can remain cool even when you are busy with your ceremonies. Furthermore, its button closure allows you to wear it on and off easily.

Brand Jompers Good To Pair With Silk or cotton pants and trousers Odd Matching Formal pants, track pants and shorts Suitable Footwear Shoe-style sandals or slip-on loafers Ideal Occasion Festive occasions or traditional celebrations Washing Care Machine wash

Is it your special day or a wedding occasion? Get this sherwani set from Kisah, one of the best clothing brands for men and luxuriously complement your look. This sherwani set comes with a matching bottom and top. With a mandarin collar and long sleeves, make a charming entry amidst the gathering. At the same time, its button closure lets you wear it easily. The woven designs found all over the top make it an excellent ethnic choice for your celebration. Also, the combination of dhoti pants with a drawstring waistband eases your effort to drape a dhoti traditionally.

Brand Kisah Good Footwear to Pair Mojaris, leather boat shoes and monk shoes Odd Matching Sneakers and sandals Ideal Occasion Festive occasions or traditional celebrations Washing Care Dry clean

If you are looking for the best clothing brands for men to get an activewear companion, then Puma will be the ideal choice. Your active sessions like athlete time, jogging, gym workouts and many other exercises can be effectively complemented with these track pants. These track pants are made of polyester, giving you a fine stretchability to carry on with your intense movements. Also, by employing dry cell technology in the fabric, these track pants absorb the sweat and let you keep dry all through your active workout sessions. In addition, the presence of side pockets and elastic waistband enhances its functionality and comfort.

Brand Puma Good To Pair With Active T-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets Odd Matching Formal and casual shirts Suitable Footwear Sports shoes and sandals Ideal Occasion Jogging, running, gym and other athletic performances Washing Care Machine wash

Also read: Best men’s clothes brands: Find dapper fits from Levis, UCB, and more

Product Ratings

Products Ratings Allen Solly Slim Fit Self Design Textured Button-Down Collar Pure Cotton Formal Shirt 4.6 Campus Sutra Classic Self-Design Spread Collar Casual Shirt 4.4 Urbano Fashion Men Teal Green Slim Fit Tropical Printed Pure Cotton T-shirt 4.1 HERE&NOW Men Maroon Solid Hooded Sweatshirt 4.4 INVICTUS Men Navy Blue Solid Slim Fit Single Breasted Formal Blazer 4 Louis Philippe Men Classic Pleated Formal Trousers 4.4 HIGHLANDER Men Black Tapered Fit Mid-Rise Clean Look Stretchable Jeans 3.9 Jompers Men Black Floral Embroidered Sequined Cotton Kurta 4.2 KISAH Men Beige & Green Woven-Design Indowestern Sherwani Set 3.9 Puma Men Black Solid dryCELL ACTIVE Tricot Slim Fit Sustainable Track Pants 4

Also read: Best clothing brands: Explore CK, Levi’s, and more | Min. 50% off

Overall, Myntra offers an unparalleled opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe with top brands like Puma, Louis Phillipe, Allen Solly and more, all at a minimum of 50% off. Whether you’re seeking formal attire, casual essentials, or trendy pieces, the vast collection ensures there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this chance to shop smart and stay stylish with the best clothing brands for men at unbeatable prices. Grab your favourites from Myntra before the deals are gone!

FAQs Which fabric is good for men’s clothing? The fabric of men’s clothing should feature fine breathability and durability. Whether you prefer a T-shirt or a formal shirt, look for a fabric like cotton or blended material that is good for long, comfortable wear.

What are the diverse types of fit available in men’s clothing? If you have a lean build, then go for slim-fit clothing, or else choose a regular fit for average builds. However, a relaxed fit will offer more comfort and a relaxed style.

What types of men’s clothes are available for ethnic occasions? There are different men’s outfits like kurtas, sherwani and dhotis to wear on festive occasions, celebrations or any wedding functions. Also, you can style your kurta with a Nehru jacket for an enhanced ethnic look.

What are the popular brands available on Myntra for men’s collection? You will find a wide range of brands to avail your collections. From premium brands like Louis Phillipe, Allen Solly and many others to ethnic brands like Manyavar, Vastramay and more are available in Myntra men's collection.

Do blazers go well with formal shirts and T-shirts? Yes, depending on the occasion you wear it, you can pair the blazer accordingly. When you are heading for a business meeting, pair the blazers with formal shirts. Whereas, to attend any social events or gatherings, choose T-shirts to pair with blazers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.