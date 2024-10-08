Best men’s clothes brands: Find dapper fits from Levis, UCB, and more on Myntra

Gentlemen, be prepared to change your wardrobe without getting a dent in your pocket! Picture yourself strutting in exquisite threads that garner respect and instil confidence, with easy savings of a whopping 60% and above. Does that sound too fantastic to be real? Well, think again! We've traversed the fashion terrain to bring before you a collection of the best men's clothes that balance spirit, comfort, fit, and, of course, budget, from breezy T-shirts to sharp blazers that serve every look. No matter whether you are into streetwear or are edging more toward cool formalwear, iconic brands like Nike, Puma and Raymond have already got your back at the Myntra BFF’24 sale. Men clothes brands

But this is not just about clothes but about finding the pieces that resonate with your style and make you feel like you're the best version of yourself. Ready to embark on a wardrobe excursion that won't drain your wallet? Buckle up as we dive into the top 10 best men's clothes at the Myntra BFF’24 sale that will have you looking dapper in no time. We are about to redefine you and your fashion with stylish bargains- so you can take it one step at a time.

10 Men’s Clothes You Should Not Miss

Here’s a curated list of 10 best men's clothes at the Myntra BFF’24 sale that are absolute must-haves. Get ready to refresh your wardrobe with these fabulous pieces:

Levi’s is synonymous with classy style and incredible durability, and their 511 Slim Fit Jeans are proof of just that. These jeans from the Myntra BFF’24 sale offer both style and comfort with their slim fit that isn’t too tight nor too loose for you. The stretchy denim fabric ensures you can move easily, making these jeans a great option for both casual and semi-formal occasions. They are one of the best men's clothes for more relaxed gatherings or parties. Whether it's for lunch with friends or just hanging out over the weekend, these pants will set you apart. Available in a variety of shades of blue, match one with your personal style.

Key Highlights

Comfortable slim fit that moves with you

Available in multiple washes and colours

Stylish stretch fabric, versatile style

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with White graphic tees or plain shirts Oversized tops Casual sneakers or loafers Formal shoes like oxfords

For a staple that blends comfort and style, the United Colors of Benetton Polo T-Shirt is the right pick. Soft cotton canvas, this tee from the Myntra BFF’24 sale is designed in a clean and classic fashion; its colour-blocked style really works for casual outings and semi-formal gatherings. The breathable fabric makes it ideal for warm-weather wear, while the colour composition of the tee allows you to personalise it further. Pair your tee with jeans or chinos for a polished look.

Key Highlights

Classic design with a comfortable fit

Perfect for casual and semi-formal wear

Breathable fabric, versatile wear

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Chinos or dark jeans Shorts for formal outings Leather loafers Sports shoes for smart-casual looks

For a laid-back yet stylish look, the Jack & Jones Chequered Casual Shirt is a must-have from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. This shirt features a modern tartan check that gives a splash of style to those regular dull attires. Wear it unbuttoned over a t-shirt or pair it with jeans for an easy casual style. Its lightweight fabric ensures long wear, while the button-down style remains chic and easy. These best men's clothes are perfect for the weekend, a dinner out, or an evening at the office.

Key Highlights

Stylish tartan-checked pattern

Button-down design for a polished look

Comfortable fabric, versatile layering with regular fit

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Dark chinos or tailored trousers Cargo pants or baggy jeans Chelsea boots or brogues Athletic footwear

Add to your wardrobe the Raymond Slim Fit Formal Shirt; this shirt was made for the aficionados of elegance and sophistication. This shirt from the Myntra BFF’24 sale features an up-town designed, modern, slim fit, which graciously donates a great professional look. It will make you shine among the attendees of prestigious meetings or formal events where you want to be your best. The high-quality fabric of the best men's clothing is soft against the skin, while the structured collar adds a refined touch.

Key Highlights

Modern slim fit for a sharp appearance

Structured collar for a polished look

Sophisticated style, high-quality cotton fabric with a slim fit

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Black or navy blue Formal Trousers or Pants Denim jeans or cargo pants Simple cufflinks and a formal tie Casual tees or graphic T-shirts

This Wrangler denim jacket from the Myntra BFF’24 sale is one of the best men's clothes and literally a wardrobe essential for any man; it effortlessly combines rugged style with comfort. This jacket is perfect for when you want to layer your attire during the cooler months, offering both warmth and a timeless aesthetic. The stylish denim fabric also ensures durability, while the classic button-front design adds a vintage vibe. Whether you’re wearing it over a t-shirt or a sweater, this jacket will instantly upgrade your casual outfits. The jacket also features multiple pockets, providing both style and functionality.

Key Highlights

Durable denim fabric

Classic design with a modern twist

Regular fit, stylish denim, ideal for layering

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Dark or light-wash jeans for a denim-on-denim look Formal trousers or dress pants Boots or casual sneakers with simple accessories like caps or beanies Dress shirts or formal wear

For casual and sporty attire, grab this Puma Graphic Print T-shirt from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. A bold graphic print on a unique tee gives your outfit an edginess. Soft cotton fabric comes in handy all day, whether you are working out, casually wandering in or at home chillaxing. Team it up with shorts or joggers for a comfortable yet trendy attire. This athletic-inspired tee works very well for men who want to keep it easygoing but fashion-forward.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Joggers or sweatpants for a sporty look Blazers or formal jackets Casual shorts or distressed jeans Dress shoes or loafers

For a splendid summer look, get your hands on one of the best men's clothes from the Myntra BFF’24 sale, the Allen Solly Chino Shorts. It will keep you stylish and cool, combining comfort with a classy design; these shorts are perfect for casual outings and vacations alike. This lightweight fabric ensures breathability while still maintaining a tailored cut with a touch of sophistication. With these shorts, you'll keep looking your best, whether you pair them with a polo shirt or a classic blazer. Whether beach days, barbecues, or weekend getaways-don't forget to pack it!

Key Highlights

Lightweight and breathable fabric

Tailored cut for a sophisticated look and easy pairing

Comfortable fit, ideal for warm weather

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Polo shirts or casual button-down shirts Thick, layered clothing Slip-on loafers or boat shoes Heavy boots or formal shoes

When it comes to the best men's clothes in formals, comfort is key, and the Arrow Formal Trousers deliver just that. These trousers from the Myntra BFF’24 sale feature a modern slim fit with added adjustability and snap closure, allowing for ease of movement without compromising on style. The fitted cut gives the trousers a smart appearance, providing a graceful yet functional styling for both office and formal occasions. Slip into a crisp shirt or dress shoes, and pull off a smart-looking laid-back outfit.

Key Highlights

Stretchable fabric for all-day comfort

Sleek design for a modern, formal look

Slim fit for a professional style

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Crisp white or light blue formal shirts Casual sneakers or sandals Slim-fit blazers or formal jackets Hoodies or casual jackets

Tommy Hilfiger Casual Sweatshirt from the Myntra BFF’24 sale is a good bet for those cool days to keep warm with style. This sweatshirt comes in a simple design, with the Tommy Hilfiger logo emblazoned on it, combining comfort with a casual look. The sweatshirt is characterised by a soft cotton blend, making it warm and a comfortable fit throughout the day; whether you're lounging on the couch after a long day or off to a coffee date, this sweatshirt keeps you looking great.

Key Highlights

Minimalist design with iconic logo

Soft and comfortable fabric for warmth

Cosy and stylish with charming orange colour, versatile wear

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Dark-wash jeans or joggers Formal trousers or dress pants Layered over t-shirts for a laid-back look Ties or formal accessories

Nike Relaxed Fit Joggers expertly marry comfort and style. Whether you are lounging on the couch, in the gym, or on a light run to the grocery store, it can do it all with style. The relaxed fit from the Myntra BFF’24 sale allows for ease of movement, while the drawstring waist permits other variations for a customisable fit. The fabric is soft to wear and has a contemporary, sleek look to spice up your casual outfits. When you style it with a t-shirt and sneakers, it can make for a fuss-free yet stylish outfit.

Key Highlights

Relaxed fit for comfort and ease of movement

Drawstring waist for a customisable fit

Exquisite, classy design with Bonded tape around the zipped pocket

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Casual t-shirts or hoodies with caps Formal shirts or dress shirts Athletic sneakers or running shoes Blazers or formal jackets

Product Ratings

Products Ratings Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans 4.2 United Colors of Benetton Colourblocked Polo T-Shirt 3.8 Jack & Jones Chequered Casual Shirt 4.7 Raymond Slim Fit Formal Shirt 4.1 Wrangler Denim Jacket Unrated Puma Graphic Print T-Shirt Unrated Allen Solly Chino Shorts 4.4 Arrow Formal Trousers Unrated Tommy Hilfiger Casual Sweatshirt 4.8 Nike Relaxed Fit Joggers 4.5

No more worrying about what to wear with these best men's clothes from world-famous labels like Levi’s, UCB, and others. Through this blog, we have created a finely tuned selection for all sizes of jeans, formal shirts, or casual joggers. Select and browse through the best men's clothes on the Myntra BFF’24 sale to find your pick. With a discount starting from 60%, this is the right time to score a major deal to revamp your closet. Go ahead, embrace the style and make every day a fashionable one.

FAQs What should I consider when choosing the right fit for jeans? When you think about selecting jeans from the Myntra BFF’24 sale, just think of how each cut fits your body shape. Though skinny jeans flatter the leanest frames, slim fit or straight ones tend to look well on almost everyone's body type. If you require a bit more ease in its wear, go for relaxed or loose-fit jeans. Also, depending on your torso length and styling preference, do consider the waistline: low, mid, or high. High-rise jeans make your legs appear much longer than they actually are, while low-rise jeans look more relaxed and casual.

Can I wear a polo T-shirt with jeans? You can definitely wear a polo T-shirt with jeans for a smart-casual look.

How can I ensure my jeans last longer? To make your jeans last longer, wash them as little as possible. Spot clean when needed and air them out between wears. In case washing is needed, turn them inside out so as to prevent fading, in cold water with soaps that are not harsh. Do let them air dry; also, do not dry clean or tumble dry because this may affect the fit and lead to some shrinkage.

Are slim-fit jeans comfortable? Yes, when worn from good quality fabrics and brands from the Myntra BFF’24 sale, like Levi's 511 with stretch denim, it gives a flattering fit that looks sleek.

How do I style graphic T-shirts? Graphic T-shirts from the Myntra BFF’24 sale go best with casual bottoms; try to pair them with either your favourite jeans or joggers. Complement your attire with simple, laid-back footwear for a polished look.

