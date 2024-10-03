Best hair colours from top brands like L’oreal, Streaks, Garnier and many more at Myntra

Picture walking down the street and catching your reflection in a store window—double take. Wait, is that you? That's the magic of a fresh hair colour! It's not just about covering greys or following trends – it's much more than just covering up greys or following the latest in hairstyles- it's about expressing who you are, giving a boost to your confidence, and literally painting your personality. Best hair colours from top brands

But to be honest, every next hair colour seems like the one you have to pass through a labyrinth to look for. How do you, from an array of shades that are available, pick the one that suits you the best? That’s where we come in! We've done the legwork and curated a list of the top 10 hair colours at Myntra that are absolute must-haves.

These aren't just any colours-these are the crème de la crème of hair dyes. They are tried and tested! And in case you were wondering, they'll give you long-lasting results that'll make you believe you just walked out of a high-end salon. Whether you're a colour newbie or a seasoned champion, our top picks at Myntra will help you achieve that stunning transformation you've always been yearning for. These shades not only offer variety but also come with high-quality formulas that assure you vibrant, long-lasting results.

Ready to dive in? Let's explore these game-changing shades to get from the Myntra that is about to revolutionise your hair game!

10 Hair Colours You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you ready to get started? And let's take a closer look at these game-changing shades that are set to revolutionise your hair game!

For anyone envisioning bold and glamorous hair, L’Oréal’s Black Cherry is a fantastic option; this rich, dark shade combines the elegance of black with a hint of sultry cherry red for colours that are intense and perfect for a glam look. Whether you are light- or dark-haired, this shade adds depth and dimension to hair, making hair appear thicker and more voluminous. If you’re cautious about committing to a permanent colour, L’Oréal​​’s Black Cherry at Myntra lasts for a semi-permanent period of up to 28 shampoos, in addition to allowing you plenty of time to enjoy your new look guilt-free! Not only that, but it also has a tendency to fade beautifully, not allowing your hair to appear dull.

Shade Black Cherry Benefits Ammonia-free, lasts up to 28 washes Best For A bold, rich look with a hint of red

If you're looking for a natural, everyday hair colour at Myntra that elevates your hair without changing its colour, Garnier Color Naturals in Caramel Brown is the colour for you. This classic shade is perfect because it adds warmth and dimension to your hair, allowing it to shine bright and appear healthy. Its nourishing formula means your hair can feel just as amazing as it looks. This means it delivers more by giving that much-needed nutrition to your hair. Because of its olive oil content, it deeply penetrates each hair strand, leaving your hair soft, smooth, and healthy after colouring.

Shade Natural Brown Benefits Enriched with olive oil, long-lasting Best For A subtle, natural enhancement

If standing out is your thing, then Streax’s Aqua Blue hair colour is just what you need at Myntra. With a bold electric aqua blue, it's suited to trendsetters and those wanting to add new excitement to their hairstyles. Colours like this are so intensely electric that there are few shades to rival the same effect. Whether you're trying out fantasy colours or want to try a bold colouring look, Aqua Blue is sure to be attention-grabbing. But even beyond striking colour, this formula also promises to make your hair stay shiny. So, your hair will not only be strikingly intense but finished with a healthy gloss, enhancing the overall look.

Shade Aqua Blue Benefits Vibrant colour, long-lasting shine Best For Trendsetters and bold colour enthusiasts

Want to give your hair a sun-kissed glow without sitting under the sun? The BBlunt Salon Secret in Honey Light Brown is a fantastic option to get at Myntra. This warm, golden-brown shade is versatile enough to suit any season, providing your hair with a light and radiant boost. It’s an ideal colour for adding warmth and dimension without going too bold or dark. BBlunt’s unique three-part formula ensures an even application, long-lasting colour, and a silky-smooth finish. This product is designed to give you professional results in the comfort of your home.

Shade Honey Light Brown Benefits Contains Shine Tonic, salon-like finish Best For A natural, sun-kissed glow

Burgundy has long been a favourite for those looking to add richness and depth to their hair. Revlon’s Colorsilk in Burgundy at Myntra sale offers a stunning, deep red shade that’s perfect for adding a little drama to your look. Burgundy has long been a staple in the endless hue catalogue of hair colour. Revlon's Colorsilk in Burgundy affords the gorgeous deep red hues one would expect from a quality deep burgundy. This long-lasting formula is for the man or woman who wants a dramatic change yet wants it to be sophisticated. The formula ensures a vibrant, silky feel, combining 3D colour technology for multidimensional tones.

Shade Burgundy Benefits Long-lasting, intense colour Best For A rich, dramatic look

If you fall into the broader category of someone preferring "natural" or classic, understated hues, then Natural Black from Godrej Expert Rich Crème at Myntra sale is just for you. It not only offers 100% grey coverage but also a classic deep black hue. The crème-based formula also lends itself to easy use without mess, leaving your application even or at least giving you a reduced headache application. Lastly, it not only offers hair colour but also nourishes your hair with aloe and milk proteins. The ammonia-free formula makes this colour gentle on hair or scalp and allows the user to focus on the hair colour and accept living with rich, vibrant black hair.

Shade Natural Black Benefits No ammonia, enriched with aloe and milk protein Best For Classic black hair with grey coverage

Looking to make a fiery statement? This is one of the brightest and boldest shades you can use at Myntra. Designed for professionals, Schwarzkopf's Igora Royal brings salon-quality results into the home. Rich Ruby shade gives your hair a blazingly bold glow of a kind, perfect for those who like a little extra attention. With ultra-vivid pigments, this formula provides such great intensity, making sure you are as bold and bright with red wash after wash.

Shade Rich Ruby Benefits Salon-quality finish, vibrant colour Best For Bold, statement-making styles

For the eco-conscious, Indus Valley’s Organically Natural Hair Colour in Black is a great pick at Myntra.Made with natural ingredients like henna, indigo, and amla, this gentle formula provides a black hue while nourishing your hair with herbal goodness. It's a great alternative for those who require a natural dye alternative. Apart from giving your hair colour, the herbal ingredient nourishes and gives your hair that healthy look with life. Best product ever for sensitive scalps! Get your hands on this hair colour at the best price on Myntra !

Shade Black Benefits Organic ingredients, gentle on the scalp Best For Natural hair enthusiasts

Add some sunshine to your hair with L'Oréal Excellence Fashion Highlights in Golden Blonde at Myntra sale. Caramel brown is the perfect choice for those looking to add warmth and dimension to their hair. L'Oréal’s Excellence Fashion range offers a multi-tonal finish, giving you that salon-quality transformation at home. This shade brings radiance with beautiful depth and contrast, giving you that sun-kissed appearance full of life. It infuses pro-keratin into your hair so that your hair remains strong and resistant to chemicals like bleaching or lightening.

Shade Caramel Brown Benefits Multi-tonal finish, salon-like results Best For A warm, dimensional look

For a no-fuss, long-lasting hair dye, Bigen’s Powder Hair Colour in Dark Brown is a fantastic option to buy at Myntra sale. The powder formula mixes easily with water and delivers a rich, dark brown shade that’s perfect for those looking for natural-looking results. Plus, it’s ideal for those with sensitive scalps, as it’s free from ammonia and hydrogen peroxide. The formula penetrates deep into each strand, ensuring a long-lasting colour that won’t fade after a few washes. Biotique is well-known for its quality and herbal ingredients, so rest assured that this hair colour will suit your scalp well and give you a long-lasting result.

Shade Darkest Brown Benefits Herbal ingredients, nourishes and strengthens hair Best For A natural, healthy hair colour transformation

Product Ratings

Also read: Myntra Big Fashion Festival early deals are LIVE: Up to 80% off on apparel

Hair Colour Application Tips

Applying hair colour at home can feel like a bold adventure, but just with a few slick tricks and the right approach, you can have perfect results that salon professionals would envy without ever leaving your bathroom. To enhance a natural shade or a dramatic new look, it's very easy with these tips on how to apply the colour like a pro!

Patch Test: Safety First!

Before using hair dye, you should always give a patch test. You must do this because the last thing you want is to have an adverse reaction to the product. Put a tiny amount of dye in a discreet area, the back of your ear or the inside of your elbow, and wait for 24 to 48 hours. In case there is no irritation, you can proceed with its use. This simple step will save you from that uncomfortable reaction, especially in case you are trying a new brand or formula.

Prep Your Hair: Clean Slate for Colour

Clean hair is more effective when dyeing your hair. Wash your hair the night before (or at least 24 hours ahead), but skip the conditioner. You may want to keep your strands silky and smooth, but the conditioner builds up a block that won't let the colour properly penetrate the hair shaft. Clean, damp locks without thick styling products mean your colour will be bright and extra long-lasting.

Section Your Hair: Divide and Conquer

For easy application of the hair dye, you should section your hair into four parts-two in front and two at the back. It is that much easier to work with, and this way, all strands are coated evenly. Clip each portion out of the way as you colour one section at a time. This allows for a more uniform application so that you don't leave any spots out and therefore have not got uneven, patchy colour.

Don’t Overdo It: Less Is More

Do not put too much product in one place. Use the smallest amount required to colour a part of your hair completely. Apply it from roots to ends. Overapplication in one area will certainly result in a patchy, uneven finish that nobody likes! So be sure to distribute as evenly as you can. You then should apply this dye by using the applicator brush that has been provided or your bare hands-with gloves on-massage it in well.

Also read: Best ethnic wear to buy from Myntra during their Big Fashion Festival

What to Consider Before Choosing Your Next Hair Colour

The right hair colour is not solely about choosing a pretty shade. Here are some factors to consider when buying hair colour at Myntra:

Skin Tone: The best hair colour at Myntra sale must complement your skin tone. Warm skin tones look good with warm shades such as caramel or chestnut. Cool skin tones, on the other hand, look good in cool shades such as ash blonde or violet.

Maintenance Level: Some of the colours, particularly those bright colours, are quite high maintenance. However, if you want low-maintenance options, you can go for natural colours like browns or blacks.

Natural Hair Colour: Your current hair colour will always affect how well the new shade takes and looks. Darker hair may need to be lightened before applying certain colours. But this depends on what intensity of the shade you desire.

Key Takeaways

Hair colouring is such a simple and thrilling way of getting a radical makeover on hair. Vibrant, bold, soft, and natural, Myntra has them all in hair colours. Myntra has a range of hair colours to choose from. With options for every style and preference, you're sure to find the perfect shade to suit your personality. Ready to transform your hair? Add these options at Myntra sale to your cart today and enjoy.

FAQs on best hair colours from top brands How do I choose the right hair colour for my skin tone? If you are to choose a hair colour at Myntra, then you have to keep in mind what skin tone you have. The shades perfect for warm skin tones are golden blonde, honey brown, and copper red. Ash brown, burgundy, or cool-toned black will do perfectly well with cooler skin tones. People with neutral skin are pretty much free to try out the wide spectrum of colours, from bright reds to deep browns.

How long does semi-permanent hair colour last? A semi-permanent hair colour generally lasts between 6 to 8 weeks, which depends on how many times you wash your hair and how well you care for it. Each time you wash it, this kind of hair colour slowly fades away. To make it last longer, using a colour-protecting shampoo and conditioner also makes a big difference.

Can I colour my hair at home, or should I visit a salon? Home hair colouring is perfectly possible and should give extremely good results if using one of the above quality products. For more intensive colour treatments, such as balayage or the sort of full-on colour change from dark to blonde, you will probably still want to go to a salon to avoid damaging your hair or uneven colouring.

What’s the best way to care for my hair after colouring? One important post-colour maintenance step you must do is to switch to a sulphate-free, colour-safe shampoo and conditioner. Consistent deep conditioning treatments will keep your moisture levels at their best, ensuring healthy and shiny hair. Finally, try not to overdo heat styling and avoid the sun, as these are known colour-fade triggers.

Is it safe to colour my hair if it’s already damaged? If your hair is damaged, be extra cautious when colouring because this could damage the hair and even worsen the situation. Instead, try to opt for nourishing dyes that contain no ammonia or harsh chemicals but are rather enriched with natural oils and proteins. Do not forget to provide your hair with a protein or moisture mask both before and after colouring for added strength.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.