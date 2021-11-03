Diwali 2021: Khushi Kapoor in 79k dreamy lehenga is ready for festive season, pics inside

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, has been serving sartorial statements like her actor sister Janhvi Kapoor ever since she made her Instagram account public. The 20-year-old is the ultimate Gen Z go-to for style inspiration. Therefore, it makes sense that we take styling cues from her for our Diwali wardrobe. If you are still in a fix, let her look inspire you.

Khushi Kapoor recently attended a friend's wedding, and for the occasion, she slipped into a lehenga set fit for the festive season. She posted several photos of her look on the gram and delighted her followers with her traditional attire.

The lehenga set Khushi chose for attending her friend's wedding is from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta's label. It is from her Bridal Edit and a perfect look for a bridesmaid or to attend a Diwali party with your friends and family. Scroll ahead to see all the photos and how you can add the lehenga set to your wardrobe.

See Khushi's post here:

Khushi chose a yellow organza lehenga set with a chain mail blouse from Arpita Mehta's Bridal collection. Her bright yellow organza lehenga comes adorned with white floral prints all over, A-line silhouetted ghera, and a patti embroidered waistline.

The 20-year-old teamed it with a chain mail gold blouse featuring barely-there straps and floral-pattern mirror embellishments - the designer's signature style. The plunging cowl neckline of the backless blouse elevated Khushi's entire traditional look. In the end, a zari dupatta rounded it all off.

If you wish to include this yellow lehenga set in your collection, we have the details for you. Buying the organza lehenga set will cost you ₹79,000.

Khushi Kapoor's lehenga set. (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

Additionally, gold drop jhumkis, matching bracelet, and embroidered juttis completed Khushi's accessories. Her beauty picks included perfectly blow-dried tresses, berry-toned lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and glowing skin.

What do you think about Khushi's lehenga set?

