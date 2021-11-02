Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Pilates video is the midweek fitness inspo we need

Sara Ali Khan is a proud Pilates girl. The actor keeps proving it with her athleisures which has the text ‘Pilates girl’ written on it. Every time Sara is spotted outside her gym, she is seen wearing her Pilates girl tee-shirts proudly. When not playing characters for the screen, Sara Ali Khan is usually spotted in her favourite place, doing her favourite thing – in the gym, engrossed in a Pilates routine.

Sara Ali Khan swears by yoga and Pilates, and the snippets from her fitness routine often make their way on our Instagram feed. Namrata Purohit, the celebrity fitness trainer who guides Sara, is often seen sharing sneak peeks of the actor’s fitness sessions on her Instagram profile and stories.

Khushi Kapoor, sister of Janhvi Kapoor, is also another Pilates enthusiast. Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, on numerous occasions, have been spotted working out together. On Tuesday, Sara and Khushi, kickstarted their midweek routine with a high intensity Pilates session.

Namrata Purohit shared a video where sara Ali Khan can be seen working out on a yoga mat. Dressed in a white cropped top and a blue and black printed pair of gym shorts, Sara can be seen trying to work on her arm muscles with controlled movement. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, can be seen balancing her hands on a hemispherical gym equipment and trying to ace a Pilates position. Take a look:

Namrata keeps sharing glimpses of sara’s workout sessions. A few days back, Sara and Pooja Hedge twinned in their Pilates routine. Both of the actors, in the video, can be seen doing the same movements together. “Focusing on the core, chest and arms, stabilising and strengthening,” wrote Namrata.

Pilates has multiple health benefits. They help in increasing the strength of the core muscles. They also enhance energy and improve posture of the body. They also help in increasing body awareness.

