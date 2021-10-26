Sara Ali Khan is ‘switching it up’ with Khushi Kapoor. Venue: Pilates studio

Sara Ali Khan is a proud Pilates girl – we are already aware of that. The actor proudly wears the text of “Pilates Girl” on her tee shirts. Every time Sara is spotted by paparazzi outside her Pilates studio or the gym, she is seen in her Pilates tee shirts. Sara’s fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who is famously known for training a lot of Bollywood celebrities, keeps sharing snippets of their practice routines on her Instagram profile.

On Tuesday, Sara was accompanied by none other than Khushi Kapoor at her Pilates studio. Khushi’s sister Janhvi Kapoor is another Pilates enthusiast who, much like Sara, also wears her love for the fitness routine on her tee shirts.

On Tuesday, Namrata shared an Instagram reel on her profile where she documented the kind of hard work done by Sara and Khushi in the Pilates studio, to perfect their fitness routine. In the video, Sara and Khushi, on their individual yoga mats, can be seen taking up various Pilates routines. In one part of the video, Khushi Kapoor can be seen balancing her body on a hemispherical gym structure, while in another part of the video, Sara can be seen balancing her legs on two mini mats and stretching them with balanced movement. “Switching it up,” wrote Namrata Purohit in the caption. Take a look:

Earlier, Namrata shared a video of herself and Sara Ali Khan where they can be seen exercising together on a gym equipment. In the video, they held an elastic rope with both their hands and repeatendly did squats. “Another day, another way. Back with Sara Ali Khan,” Namrata wrote.

Pilates, as performed by Sara and Khushi in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. Pilates are famously known for emphasising on the muscles in the core region of the body. They help in core development, thereby improving posture. Pilates also help in increasing body awareness and reduction of back pain. If incorporated in the daily routine, Pilates also help in reducing stress and enhancing energy.

