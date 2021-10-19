‘Another day, another way’ of workout for Sara Ali Khan. Video inside

Sara Ali Khan is a proud Pilates girl. The actor is often spotted wearing Pilates girl on her dresses. Sara swears by Pilates and it shows on her. The actor is often spotted doing her favourite thing in her favourite place – Pilates in the gym.

On Tuesday, Sara’s fitness trainer drove our weekday blues away with a video of herself and Sara working out together in the gym. Namrata Purohit, who keeps sharing snippets of Sara’s gym diaries on her Instagram profile, shared yet another video and treated the actor’s fans.

In the video, Sara and Namrata can be seen working out on a gym equipment. They can be seen balancing their body while stretching an elastic belt connected to a stand. With the elastic belt, they can be seen doing squats while working on their arm muscles. Dressed in a white and black sports bra and a pair of black gym shorts, Sara can be seen working out like a beast.

ALSO READ: A page from Sara Ali Khan’s gym diaries – This time, with a kettleball

“Another day, another way,” wrote Namrata Purohit. She also referred to Sara as “Pilates girl.” Sara reshared the video on her Instagram stories. Take a look at how Sara aced pilates, like a boss.

Snippets of Sara’s workout diaries often make their way on Instagram. On Monday, Sara had no blues because she was engrossed in doing pilates. Namrata shared a video of Sara taking up multiple exercise routines. “This one was a tough one - slow controlled movements working up to a slow and intense burn. Friction training with the flowing, core stability and more on the corestix and balance and more work on the arc barrel,” the caption read. +

Pilates come with multiple health benefits. They help in improving the posture and the awareness of the body. They also help in decreasing body pain. Strengthening the core muscles is also another benefit of incorporating Pilates in the daily fitness routine.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.