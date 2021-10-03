Sara Ali Khan is working out on a Sunday. So, how did she do it?

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast; we are already aware of that. The actor never takes a break from taking her workout routine seriously. Be it any day of the week, Sara is either spotted on her Instagram stories busy in her exercise routine, or clicked by paparazzi leaving her gym in Mumbai. Sara, who proudly wears ‘Pilates girl’ on her t-shirts to show her love for workouts, was spotted on Sunday, exercising in full concentration.

This is Sara’s version of having a Sunday – doing jumping squats back-to-back. The Instagram story was initially shared by her fitness coach Siddhant Bhargava who gave us a sneak peek of the actor’s workout diaries and wrote, “People who workout on Sundays.”

Sara reshared the story on her Instagram profile and wrote that, “People that make you workout on Sundays.” In the video, Sara, dressed in a white sports bra and a printed black pair of shorts can be seen jumping and doing squats. Her hands are folded together as she jumps every time. She chose white sneakers with her gym athleisure.

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.(Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Benefits of jumping squats are many. It is a powerful aerobic exercise which demands that maximum force be exerted on the muscles in a short span of time. It helps in the development of glutes, quads, hips, and hamstrings. Jumping squats, if done regularly, helps in increasing the heart rate and keeps the body healthy.

Sara keeps sharing pages from her workout diaries on her Instagram profile. A few days back, she shared a short video of herself doing leg pull up while hanging from a rod. “For real results you have to push yourself! Or sometimes…pull yourself,” wrote sara. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan’s snippet of her fitness routine is giving us motivation to take up our workout routines seriously. BRB, going to exercise.

