Fendi celebrates Rome at haute couture show with Kate Moss, Paulina Porizkova

Italian fashion house Fendi used soft colours and marbleised patterns for its haute couture collection on Thursday, presenting a line of luxurious gowns and outfits. Designer Kim Jones said he looked to late Italian film director Pier Paolo Pasolini's depictions of Rome, where Fendi is based, for inspiration.

He presented the line digitally with a film by Italian director Luca Guadagnino. Models including Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace wore embroidered dresses, satin gowns in marbleised prints, embellished jackets and mosaic-like designs.

In a released statement, Jones shared, "Pasolini observed Rome become modern - and that is what is interesting to me: connecting eras, the old with the new, the past with the present," adding, "Rome is a fascinating city because it has so many pasts."

The British designer stuck to a mainly neutral colour palette, showing plenty of white, cream and shades of brown for his second couture collection at Fendi, which is known for its fur designs.

Models also wore strapless see-through gowns with embroidered florals, ruffled frocks, short lace dresses, printed coats and trouser suits adorned with acorn depictions.

One voluminous dress in soft grey was adorned in floating feathers, while other evening looks included sparkly sequined creations.

Also seen walking the ramp was 56-year-old supermodel Paulina Porizkova who strutted on the ramp in a high-collared white suit and matching pants. Paulina shared images from backstage as she was getting her hair and makeup done, she captioned, 'Backstage getting ready for… stay tuned.' In another image where she can be seen interacting with a masked man, she wrote, "Being backstage is mostly waiting. The first day- a ten hour wait for me. So I had more than time to show my new buddy and Fendi jewelry designer. (sic)"





She also shared an image with supermodel Christy Turlington and wrote, Backstage with this Beauty. One of the best things about doing a show is getting to meet old and new friends. I have always loved Christy; no one is more good and authentic than her. It was a hundred degrees in the shade, and pretty hot backstage, so no one bothered with how they looked OFF stage. (sic)"

Jones, also at the helm of menswear at French fashion house Dior, is artistic director for womenswear and couture at Fendi, part of luxury conglomerate LVMH.

He works alongside the founding family’s scion Silvia Venturini Fendi, who looks after menswear and accessories.

While haute couture week has seen the return of in-person shows as lockdown restrictions ease in France, some brands, like Fendi, have opted for digital presentations.

(With inputs from Reuters)

