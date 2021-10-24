Gauahar Khan's winter fashion in warm Kashmiri suits will upgrade your trousseau

If you are looking for an instant way to upgrade your trousseau, search no more as Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan is here to sort your fashion woes with her winter slay game in warm Kashmiri suits. The diva laid winter fashion goals in radiant warm Kashmiri suits that transpire to be one of the most pivotal parts of your attire and fittingly translates into elegance to give you an effortlessly regal look in no time while the hand-embroidered beauty steals hearts.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar shared two glamorous pictures in different ethnic looks that flaunted beautiful Papier Mache embroidery in multicolours. In one picture, Gauahar was featured dolled up in a mustard yellow kurta and pair of pants that sported simple Kashmiri embroidery along the neckline and hemline.

She layered it with a maroon base woven shawl that was covered in ethnic paisleys and floral patterns embroidered with multicoloured threads. Leaving her luscious tresses open and swept on one side, Gauahar accessorised her look with a pair of long silver earrings.

Wearing a dab of coral lipstick shade, Gauahar amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking a candid poses and flashing her million-dollar smile for the camera, Gauahar set fans on frenzy.

In the following picture, Gauahar flaunted darker shades and donned a warm grey Kashmiri kurta set and layered it with a dark green shawl which too highlighted beautiful Papier Mache embroidery in contrasting hues of pink. Sticking to the same makeup, Gauahar accessorised her look with huge silver rings and a pair of silver shoulder-length earrings as she left her soft curly tresses open and swept on one side.

Striking an elegant pose for the camera, Gauahar captioned the pictures, “Up close ! #feels #spreadlove (sic)” and added orange and green heart emojis to it.

Papier mache derives the name from the French term papier-mâché, which means ‘chewed paper’ and the embroidery consists of a design of flowers and leaves that are worked in satin stitch. Integral to the Jammu and Kashmir region, Papier mache embroidered shawls take multiple hours to make one piece but is worth the luxury and elegance as it is achieved when fine count of silken threads are embroidered with extremely close stitches next to each other to smear an embossed effect on the embroidery.

