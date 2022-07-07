Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Hyaluronic acid fillers: All you need to know about anti-aging skin treatment
Hyaluronic acid fillers: All you need to know about anti-aging skin treatment

To keep your skin feeling and looking healthy, hydration is a must and hyaluronic acid is basically just that. This is one skincare ingredient that can work wonders for everyone. Here's all you need to know about the anti-aging skin treatment
Hyaluronic acid fillers: All you need to know about anti-aging skin treatment (Cup of Couple)
Updated on Jul 07, 2022 08:11 AM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

According to beauty and skincare experts, our skin gets loose and dry as we age because its water holding capacity goes down and the collagen in the skin breaks down. Collagen is also what retains water in the skin which makes our skin soft, supple and hydrated but due to lack of it, our skin becomes dry, loose, and pigmented and that is where hyaluronic acid comes into the picture.

This chemical can instantly reverse the process of collagen breaking down as Hyaluronic acid is like a liquid moisturiser and using it as an injectable can tackle the aging process amazingly. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geeta Grewal, Cosmetic Surgeon and anti-aging, beauty and wellness expert, explained, “If Hyaluronic acid is injected directly into the target area, it gives 3-dimensional hydration. It will plump up the skin, hydrate it and stretch it to decrease open pores which add clarity and shine to the skin. The hyaluronic acid gives the skin a horizontal and vertical stretch that gives remarkable results.”

Fascinating, right? Here are a few things that Dr Geeta Grewal suggested you need to know about the hyaluronic acid skin treatment before you go ahead –

1. Anyone above 35 can go for it: Although signs of ageing might start appearing from 30 years onwards, one should wait till the age of 35 to start using Hyaluronic acid treatment as an injectable.

2. Results may vary from person to person: While some people may see a visible difference in their skin after using Hyaluronic acid within 2 months, in some cases it could take up as long as 9 months. It is safe to say that on average the results would be seen in 6-9 months.

3. Cost depends on dosage: While many people are curious to know the cost of such treatments but bear in mind that The actual cost could depend largely on the dose required. Each person would opt for a different dosage and that could change the final cost.

4. Keep yourself well-informed: Like any other skin treatment, Hyaluronic acid fillers also come with their disclaimers. They can cause swelling or bruising. It is important to conduct all necessary tests and precautions.




