Katrina Kaif enjoys a grand celebration in a gorgeous red bodycon dress worth 1 lakh: Check out videos inside

Actor and businesswoman Katrina Kaif has marked a new achievement in her career. The star's cosmetic brand Kay By Katrina achieved a milestone recently, and she made an appearance in the city to celebrate the occasion with several social media influencers. For the affair, Katrina slipped into a gorgeous bright red dress. She served her remarkable and swoon-worthy elegance in the ensemble. Several pictures and videos of her in the attire are doing rounds on social media. Keep scrolling ahead to find out how you can get the exact look for your wardrobe and its whopping cost.

Katrina Kaif stuns in a red bodycon dress for an event

On Friday, Katrina Kaif, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, hosted a grand celebration to mark the three-year anniversary of her cosmetic label, Kay By Katrina. Several fan pages of the Phone Bhoot actor posted videos and pictures from the occasion on Instagram and showered the star with compliments on her steal-worthy look. She wore a bright red bodycon dress for the event. It comes from the shelves of Alex Perry - a clothing label which has become a favourite of many Bollywood divas, including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and more stars. Check out snippets from Katrina Kaif's party inside. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif in ₹27k top and mini skirt clicks selfie with Siddhant, Ishaan)

What is the price of Katrina's dress?

Katrina Kaif's Alex Perry dress is called Dellen and is available on the label's official website. Adding it to your wardrobe will cost you a whopping ₹1,25,100. It is a great pick for enjoying Friday nights with your girlfriends or going on dreamy dates with your partner.

The price of the dress Katrina Kaif wore to the event. (alexperry.com)

Coming to the design of the Alex Perry ensemble, the bright red outfit is made of satin crepe material. It features raised shoulders, full-length sleeves, a deep square neckline accentuating the decolletage, a corsetry design on the midriff, and a bodycon fitting highlighting Katrina's enviable figure.

Katrina styled the ensemble with minimal accessories and glam picks, allowing the dress to be the star of her look. She chose gold hoop earrings, statement rings, and nude pointed stilettos with killer high heels.

Lastly, Katrina chose centre-parted open tresses with wavy ends, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and light contouring to highlight her features.

What do you think of Katrina's bright red look?