Katrina Kaif in floral top and mini skirt clicks selfie with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, it costs 27k

One can always trust Katrina Kaif to bring a touch of quirk to her daily girl-next-door sartorial choices. Although the star loves keeping her wardrobe classy and chic by picking classic silhouettes, she also adds some character to them by incorporating prints and fun hues. Need proof? Take a look at Katrina's recent fashionable appearances, and you will know. The star recently got together with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and dropped fun snippets from their meet on Instagram. Katrina's outfit for the occasion caught our eye, and if you loved it too, keep scrolling to find out where to get the exact look.

On Sunday evening, Katrina Kaif with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter dropped a boomerang video and a selfie on Instagram from the Phone Bhoot sets. While Katrina captioned the snippets, "Back with my [Phone Bhoot] boys," Ishaan and Siddhant wrote, "BOOmerangs my boos," and "On our way #PhoneBhoot." The selfie shows the three actors smiling brightly for the camera, whereas the video is of them doing goofy actions. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif chills with Sharvari Wagh and Isa Kaif in ₹23k printed mini dress)

For the photoshoot, Katrina Kaif chose a Pankaj And Nidhi outfit featuring a coordinated top and divided mini skirt set. The ensemble comes adorned in multi-hued patchwork floral patterns in shades like pink, white, blue, lavender, black, mustard, and more.

Katrina's top has a round neckline, drop shoulders, frilled addition on the half-length sleeves, baggy silhouette, and a hip-length hem. The actor tucked the top inside the matching divided mini skirt to give a clean look and win the co-ord fashion game. The multi-hued floral print tailored high-waisted skirt has pleats on the front, an A-line silhouette and a mini hem to flaunt her long legs.

If you wish to buy the outfit for your closet, here are all the details. The set is called the Floral Printed Mini Skirt and Cherie Printed Easy Shirt. While the skirt is worth ₹16,500, the top costs ₹10,800. The entire ensemble will cost you ₹27,300.

The mini skirt Katrina Kaif wore in the new Instagram post with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.(luxe.ajio.com)

The top Katrina Kaif wore in the new Instagram post with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. (pankajandnidhi.com)

Meanwhile, Katrina styled the outfit by leaving her long tresses open in a side parting, and for glam, she chose blush pink lip shade, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and well-defined brows.

Phone Bhoot is set to release on November 4 in the cinemas.