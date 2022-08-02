Katrina Kaif in black and white mini shirt dress serves the ultimate party look of the season, it costs 1 lakh

Actor Katrina Kaif rarely goes wrong with her style choices. The Phone Bhoot star's wardrobe is full of interesting elements, with quirky and always elegant describing her style choices. Moreover, Katrina finds herself most comfortable in pastels and monochromatic patterns. Her latest look for a photoshoot for Koffee With Karan is proof enough of the same. She dropped a video on Instagram that showed her in a black and white striped mini-shirt dress. Katrina served the ultimate party look of the season in the ensemble. Keep scrolling to check it out.

On Monday, Katrina Kaif dropped a BTS ( behind the scene) video and pictures from a photoshoot. It shows the actor posing for the camera while sitting on a stool and flaunting her dress. "Anyone for Koffee," Katrina captioned her photos and hinted that she might be making an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7. Additionally, the dress she chose for the clip is from the shelves of the clothing label Monse Maison. Check out the video here. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif looks stunning in white dress as she chills with Sunny Kaushal during Maldives birthday trip: All pics)

If you wish to include the dress in your collection, it is available on the Monse Maison website. It is called the Cascade Shirt Dress, and adding it to your wardrobe will cost ₹1,09,726 (USD 1,390) approximately.

The dress Katrina Kaif wore in the video. (monse.com)

Regarding the design details, Katrina's dress has black and white vertical stripes. The silk satin ensemble features a leg-baring mini-length front and a floor-grazing train on the back. It features a wrap-around element, spread collar plunging neckline, a handkerchief skirt, fitted waist to accentuate the star's curves, drop shoulders, and long sleeves with closed cuffs.

Katrina glammed up the ensemble with minimal accessories, including metallic silver pointed pumps with straps and silver hoop earrings. In the end, Katrina chose a dewy base, berry-toned lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, centre-parted open tresses, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on November 4. She also has Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.