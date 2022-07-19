Katrina Kaif chills with Sharvari Wagh and Isa Kaif in 23k printed mini dress: Check out new pic from Maldives

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently having a blast with their squad in the Maldives. The couple jetted off to the island nation with Sunny Kaushal, Isa Kaif, Sharvari Wagh, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Ileana D'Cruz, Angira Dhar, and Karishma Kohli to celebrate Katrina Kaif's birthday. All the stars have been posting videos and photos from their time there, and it will inspire you to take a break with your loved ones. Apart from the travel goals, the birthday girl has also dished some eye-catching holiday wardrobe inspiration for her fans. And the latest one is from her picture with Isa Kaif and Sharvari Wagh.

On Monday, Katrina took to her Instagram stories to drop a photo with Sharvari Wagh, her sister, Isa Kaif, and their friend. The Ek Tha Tiger actor posted the click with just a heart sticker. It shows Katrina and her squad chilling by the sea and looking incredible in their swimwear. We especially loved Katrina's breezy cotton dress, a perfect option for spending summers by the sea. (Also Read: Loved Katrina Kaif's floral printed mini summer dress for outing with Vicky Kaushal? It costs ₹2 lakh)

Katrina Kaif with Sharvari Wagh and her sister Isa Kaif. (Instagram)

Katrina's dress is from the shelves of the clothing label Max Mara. If you wish to buy it for your summer collection, we have some good news - the dress is available on the label's website. It is called the Optical White Cotton Dress, and adding it to your wardrobe will cost you ₹23,597 (USD 295).

The price of the dress Katrina Kaif wore in the click. (maxmara.com)

Talking about the design of Katrina's dress, it comes in a semi-sheer cotton muslin fabric adorned with blue patterns on a white backdrop. The ensemble features a plunging V neckline, long voluminous sleeves, adjustable waist drawstring for a relaxed-snug fit, and a mini-length silhouette for breezy comfort.

Katrina wore the dress over her swimsuit as a cover-up, and accessorised the look with broad tinted sunglasses, nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and a half-tied hairdo. The star ditched accessories with the ensemble to keep her look minimal.

Meanwhile, Vicky had posted a romantic click with Katrina after fans spent days in anticipation waiting to see them together in the Maldives. The couple smiled brightly while sitting on a yacht.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December last year.