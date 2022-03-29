Loved Katrina Kaif's floral printed mini summer dress for outing with Vicky Kaushal? It costs 2 lakh

Actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently visited actor-director Farhan Akhtar's home in Mumbai. The couple were among a host of celebrities who attended a small get-together at Farhan's home, including filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Dino Morea and Chunky Panday, film producer Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife, Dolly Sidhwani. Pictures of Katrina and Vicky arriving outside Farhan's home went viral on social media. Though the couple looked stunning together, what caught our eyes was Katrina's summer-ready mini floral dress. If you are on the lookout for tips to upgrade your summer wardrobe, the star's look should be in your bookmarks.

Last week, Katrina and Vicky attended the get-together at Farhan's home and even posed for the shutterbugs while holding each other's hands. The couple smiled brightly for the cameras and even waved at their fans. The duo looked incredible in the fits - Vicky chose a white shirt and denim, and Katrina wore a printed mini dress. Scroll ahead to find out where you can get this look and the couple's pictures.

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal at Farhan Akhtar's home. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina's vibrant dress for the outing is from the shelves of the clothing label Yves Saint Laurent. If you wish to add it to your closet, it is available on the Net A Porter website. Adding this piece to your collection may burn a big hole in your pocket as it comes at a whopping price of ₹2,49,833 (USD 3,290).

Cost of Katrina Kaif's mini dress. (net-a-porter.com)

Coming to the design details, Katrina's mini-length dress, made from silk-satin jacquard, is decorated with multi-coloured blooms and lustrous polka-dots on a red background. It also features a one-shoulder neckline with flouncy ruffled overlay, voluminous puffed sleeves with cinched cuffs, gathered waist, ruffles on the asymmetric hem, and figure-skimming fit.

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal hold each other's hands.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina ditched bold accessories with her simple and trendy look and completed it with just a pair of tan strappy high heels. In the end, a centre-parted open hairdo, glossy lip shade, glowing skin, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal look stunning together.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Vicky complemented his wife in a white button-down shirt with rolled-back sleeves and jeans. He styled his outfit with a groomed beard, back-swept curly locks, and lace-up sneakers with tan and denim accents.