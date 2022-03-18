Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stun in glamorous looks at Apoorva Mehta's birthday party: See pics, video

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended the birthday bash thrown by Karan Johar for his good friend and CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, in Mumbai. The star-studded bash saw many Bollywood stars in attendance, and the newly-married couple also came dressed in glam attires to attend that biggest Bollywood party of this year. They posed for the shutterbugs while holding each other and served us with major couple goals.

Katrina and Vicky arrived hand in hand at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash. The couple chose chic ensembles for the occasion and impressed us too. While Katrina wore a mini dress, Vicky looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The duo's pictures and videos from last night's party have been doing rounds online. Keep scrolling to see Katrina and Vicky's snippets from the event.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attend Apoorva Mehta's birthday party.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina's bright blue mini dress is from the shelves of a Bollywood favourite label, Alex Perry. It features a mini hem-length flaunting the star's legs, full sleeves, a plunging square neckline, raised shoulders, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating her svelte figure. The Tiger 3 actor wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, serving tips on nailing chic partywear look.

Katrina accessorised the blue ensemble with shimmering black stilettos, a statement ring adorned with shimmering crystals and a ruby stone, and a pair of metallic blue hoop earrings. She left her perfectly blow-dried locks open in side-parting, and for the glam, she chose subtle smoky eye shadow with metallic blue accent, heavy mascara on the lashes, glossy nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, on-fleek brows, and beaming highlighter.

Katrina stuns in a blue mini dress and Vicky looks dapper in a black suit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Vicky complemented his wife in a tailored black suit. The star wore a fitted velvet blazer with notch lapel collars and floral patterns teamed with a black button-down shirt and crisp black pants. He accessorised the all-black look with black dress shoes, rugged beard, and pulled back hairdo.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December. Their closest friends and family attended the intimate wedding ceremony held at a grand hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.