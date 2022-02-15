Loved Katrina Kaif's denim-on-denim look with Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai airport? Her shirt costs 30k

Actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reached Mumbai on February 14, just in time to celebrate Valentine's Day together. Earlier, the couple is said to have been in London. On Monday, the paparazzi clicked them arriving hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Their photos from the airport immediately went viral, and fans loved that the two twinned in denim-on-denim ensembles.

Katrina and Vicky arrived at the Mumbai airport casually dressed in denim-on-denim looks, perfect for making a statement without much effort. While Katrina chose a denim shirt and matching jeans, Vicky looked dapper in a printed denim jacket, jeans and a white tee. The couple also kept their safety in mind amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic by wearing face masks.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to the design details of Katrina's airport look, the collared denim shirt is from the shelves of Victoria Beckham's clothing label. This wardrobe staple is from the Pre Spring Summer 2022 collection and comes with a flattering silhouette, front buttons, long sleeves, a leather logo patch on the back, and a sophisticated 70s acid wash effect.

Loved Katrina's denim shirt? You can add this piece to your closet because we found out the details for you. The button-down is called Fitted Denim Western Shirt in 70s Wash, and it costs ₹30,200.

Fitted Denim Western Shirt in 70s Wash(victoriabeckham.com)

Katrina teamed the shirt with dark blue skinny jeans and pastel blue sneakers. The star skipped on any jewels, tied her hair in a sleek ponytail, and went bare face to keep the look truly minimal and fuss-free.

Meanwhile, Vicky complemented Katrina in a printed denim jacket featuring faux fur lapels and an open front. He layered the blazer over a white printed T-shirt and light blue jeans. A pair of high-ankle suede boots, messy hair and groomed beard rounded off the Sardar Udham actor's look.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twin in denim-on-denim ensembles. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

On February 14, Katrina and Vicky celebrated Valentine's Day by posting adorable pictures loving notes on Instagram. See both their posts below.

Katrina and Vicky got married in an intimate ceremony in December at a grand hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. After the wedding, they headed to the Maldives for a short honeymoon.