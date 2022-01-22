Katrina Kaif's printed shirt and trousers for nailing airport fashion comes at a whopping price: Can you guess?

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, has always impressed the fashion critics with her minimalistic and standout sartorial choices. The star is known for her girl-next-door aesthetics that reflects in her wardrobe. Whether she is catching a flight out of Mumbai or strutting the red carpet of an event, the star is always impeccably dressed. And today is one such day, as shutterbugs clicked Katrina arriving at the Mumbai airport.

The paparazzi clicked Katrina at the Mumbai airport today, January 22. The star chose a comfy printed look for catching a flight out of the bay and made a case for wearing casual-chic loungewear for airport fashion. She wore a matching pair of silk shirts and trousers set and looked stunning as always.

See Katrina's airport look here:

Katrina Kaif at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina's teal green and white ensemble is from the shelves of Victoria Beckham's designer clothing label. It is from the brand's Pre Spring Summer 2022 collection and comes at a whopping price. But more on that later. The star's airport look is for the days when you want to dress up without sacrificing comfort or ease.

Katrina Kaif wears an ensemble by Victoria Beckham. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The set features a collared button-down shirt with an oversized fit that emphasises its eccentric, undone feel. It comes with long cuffed sleeves, drooping shoulders and a button-up front with a few undone top buttons.

Katrina's opts for minimal styling with the airport look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina secured her shirt in French tuck style inside the pants to give it a more structured look. The trousers also have an oversized fit with a flared hem. The pants and shirt come in Koi goldfish print, considered a symbol of luck in China and Japan.

If you wish to include the set in your closet, we have found the price for you. It is available on Victoria Beckham's website. The Oversized Pyjama Shirt will cost you ₹‌56,000, and the Pyjama Trousers are worth ₹‌51,600. The set will cost you ₹1,07,600.

The Oversized Pyjama Shirt(victoriabeckham.com)

The Pyjama Trousers.(victoriabeckham.com)

Coming to the styling, Katrina teamed the ensemble with chunky white lace-up sneakers. She ditched all accessories and tied her super-straight tresses in a sleeked back ponytail to keep the look fuss-free. A face mask and a clear face shield kept the star safe during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

What do you think of Katrina's airport fashion?

