Katrina Kaif's beige knit sweater in viral sneak-peek pic of new home with Vicky Kaushal costs 28k

Actor Katrina Kaif delighted her fans this week by giving a sneak peek of her new house, where she has been living after marrying Vicky Kaushal. The star posted a few pictures of herself smiling while sitting on the couch inside her 'home sweet home'. The post instantly went viral, and fans loved Katrina's ensemble and her unmissable Sabyasachi single-thread mangalsutra in it.

Katrina had shared the images with her 60 million strong Instagram family with a green heart and home emoji as the caption on January 4. If you also loved Katrina's beige sweater in the gorgeous photos, you are not alone.

Take a look at Katrina's photos here:

The beige knit sweater is from the shelves of the clothing label Self Portrait. The taupe cable knit cardigan features a zip-through design and oversized collar. The knit details cover the torso and sleeves, whereas the ribbed pattern is present on the gathered cuffs, hem and exaggerated collar.

Katrina Kaif in a Self-Portrait sweater.

Katrina's cable knit sweater is a perfect look for the ongoing winter season. So, we found out the price detail, if you want to add it to your wardrobe. It is available on the Self Portrait website. It will cost you ₹28,246 (280 Pound Sterling) approximately.

The Taupe Cable Knit Cardigan. (self-portrait-studio.com)

Katrina teamed the sweater with a matching beige top and denim shorts. The diamond-adorned Sabyasachi mangalsutra completed the accessories pick for the effortless look.

In the end, centre-parted super silky locks, bold eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The couple shifted to their new house in Juhu after the wedding. On the work front, Katrina has Yash Raj Films Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.