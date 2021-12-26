Loved newlywed Katrina Kaif's floral dress for Christmas celebration with Vicky Kaushal? It costs 64k

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Christmas together in Mumbai on December 25. The Sardar Udham actor took to his Instagram page yesterday to share a loved up picture of him hugging his wife in front of a beautiful Christmas tree at their home. The couple looked adorable in the joyous click. But, it is Katrina's floral print ensemble that caught our eye.

Vicky posted the picture with the caption, "Meri Christmas! [Christmas tree and heart emoji]." While Vicky chose a pastel blue collared shirt with beige pants for the Christmas click, Katrina looked stunning in the floral mini dress and her swoon-worthy new bride glow. We have all the details about her look, so keep scrolling.

Katrina's mini-length ensemble is from the shelves of the Australian luxury clothing label Zimmermann. It is a part of their Resort 2022 collection and comes in a spliced cotton silk georgette fabric.

The relaxed fit of Katrina's mini-length ensemble hugged her statuesque frame perfectly. It features a raised collar, raffia buttons down the centre front and a gathered drop hem. We also loved the blouson sleeves with gathered cuffs and multi-coloured floral patterns.

If you wish to include this ensemble in your collection, we have the price details for you. Called the Postcard Lantern Mini Dress, Katrina's outfit will cost you ₹64,086 (USD 850) approximately.

The Postcard Lantern Mini Dress.(zimmermann.com)

In the end, Katrina styled the look with centre-parted open locks, a glowing face, subtle eyeliner, and glossy pink lip shade. The couple's heartwarming picture garnered more than 2 million likes and several thousand comments.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot earlier this month in Rajasthan. Later, the couple shared several pictures from the ceremonies attended by their close friends and family. Look at their photos from the wedding ceremony.

Professionally, Katrina announced her next film Merry Christmas recently. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan and also stars Vijay Sethupathi.