Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood divas who wore Sabyasachi mangalsutra for their wedding

The entire internet cannot stop gushing over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. The newlywed couple has been sharing pictures from their wedding festivities on Instagram, and today, December 11, they also posted snippets from their Haldi ceremony. On Thursday, Katrina and Vicky had taken their vows at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. Pictures from the ceremony, attended by close friends and family, are doing rounds on social media and are a sight to behold. Especially Katrina's wedding trousseau, from her red Sabyasachi lehenga to Sabyasachi heritage jewellery to Tiffany & Co engagement ring and more. However, what caught our eye was Katrina's mangalsutra, which is also a creation of the ace-designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Katrina chose a single strand solitaire mangalsutra by Sabyasachi for her big day. One can look at the elegant jewellery piece in one of the pictures shared by the star, where she and Vicky are enjoying a candid moment. In case you missed it, here's a glimpse at her bespoke jewellery.

Katrina chose a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk for her special day. The ensemble comes with fine tilla work and embroidered zardozi borders in velvet, and the star teamed it with a veil, custom-trimmed with handmade kiran. The bespoke bridal jewellery she wore with the lehenga included the single strand mangalsutra, which seems to be becoming a favourite among Bollywood brides.

Katrina isn't the first celebrity who chose Sabyasachi to design their mangalsutra for the wedding day. Before Katrina, Patralekhaa and Priyanka Chopra wore Sabyasachi mangalsutra for their marriage.

Patralekhaa, who married Rajkummar Rao last month, chose the Sabyasachi Bengal Tiger mangalsutra for her wedding. The unique single strand jewel is made with 18k gold and features the Sabyasachi logo, onyx, pearls, and a black and golden beaded chain.

Patralekhaa tied the knot with Rajkummar Rao.

Priyanka Chopra, who married Nick Jonas at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018, also chose a mangalsutra by Sabyasachi. The designer had even released a video showing how the design came to fruition. Like Patralekhaa and Katrina, Priyanka's mangalsutra is also a sleek one strand piece with four uncut diamonds forming a pendant.

Priyanka Chopra wearing a mangalsutra by Sabysachi.

Other than these divas who chose Sabyasachi for their big day, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor wore single strands mangalsutra. This sleek single-strand jewellery piece is becoming a go-to option for many brides.

Sonam had customised hers with symbols of her and husband, Anand Ahuja's star signs - Gemini and Leo. It came with a solitaire in the centre. As for Deepika, who married Ranveer Singh, the actor wore an elegant and sleek gold and black beaded single strand mangalsutra with a centrepiece solitaire.

